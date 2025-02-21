All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Ubisoft blatantly mocked by Assassin's Creed Shadows parody game Yasuke Simulator

Assassin's Creed Shadows has received its own parody game that's a clear jab at Ubisoft as it will be launching alongside Shadows on March 20.

TL;DR: Assassin's Creed Shadows will launch on March 20 alongside a parody game, Yasuke Simulator, which mocks Ubisoft's title.

Assassin's Creed Shadows has already received its own parody game that will launch alongside Ubisoft's latest installment in the Assassin's Creed franchise on March 20.

Introducing Yasuke Simulator, a clear parody title of the upcoming Assassin's Creed Shadows, where players will assume the role of Yasuke, an African samurai in the year 1579 who has traveled to Japan alongside a Jesuit missionary. The Steam listing for the title states the game has been made using AI, and it appears the entire creation of the game is designed to be a jab at Ubisoft, as the name for the developer/publisher is "HistoryAccurateDevelopers".

As you are already probably imagining, Yasuke Simulator won't be a very good game at all, it has purely been made as a joke at the expense of Ubisoft, who previously stated that Assassin's Creed Shadows was "historically accurate." However, it was later discovered that wasn't the case at all, and the part of history the game focuses on is at most debatable among historians.

As for the official Assassin's Creed Shadows, Ubisoft recently revealed the title is on track to release on March 20, and pre-orders are "solid" at levels comparable to Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Ubisoft's second-most successful Assassin's Creed title behind Valhalla.

