Assassin's Creed Shadows officially leaks: combat, skill tree, map, items unveiled

Gameplay has leaked for Assassin's Creed Shadows, revealing the size of the map, skill trees, items, and various items such as gear.

TL;DR: Gameplay for Assassin's Creed Shadows has leaked, showcasing the map size, skill trees, and various items, including gear. Gameplay for Assassin's Creed Shadows has leaked, showcasing the map size, skill trees, and various items, including gear.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is scheduled to release on March 20, but some gameplay has leaked showcasing various aspects of the title, and Ubisoft has responded with a statement.

Early copies of Assassin's Creed Shadows are being streamed online,e revealing spoilers for the game in social media posts that are quickly being taken down. Above and below are some GIFs of the gameplay, so view them with caution if you are attempting to dodge spoilers. Ubisoft has officially recognized the gameplay leaks in a recent post on X, where the company wrote, "We are aware players have accessed Assassin's Creed Shadows ahead of its official release," and that any footage seen online isn't representative of the final launch experience players will get on March 20.

With that out of the way, what do leaks show? Unfortunately for Ubisoft, quite a lot. Players have leaked the inventory of the game showcasing a range of items, gear, and weapons. Other leaks show consumables, tools, and character stats for both Naoe and Yasuke, the game's two protagonists. Moreover, one video has revealed the size of the map, the different regions, and many points of interest, with another video showing off some skill trees for various abilities. Lastly, one video showcases some combat, with Noae taking out several enemies with combos and fatalities.