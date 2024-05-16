Assassin's Creed Shadows lets you play as both a ninja and a samurai

Assassin's Creed Shadows takes place in 16th century Japan, and features two switchable protagonists: the shinobi/ninja Naoe and the samurai Yasuke.

Ubisoft has revealed Assassin's Creed Shadows, a new journey into 16th century feudal Japan.

Ubisoft has unwrapped its latest Assassin's Creed game, and it takes place during Oda Nobunaga's unification war during the latter Sengoku period. Gamers will be able to play as two protagonists: a samurai named Yasuke, and a ninja named Naoe. Each are complete with individual backstories and gear types, and players will be able to switch between either characters on-the-fly similar to GTA V.

The characters also have their own unique trade-offs and traits: Yasuke is more bulky and armored, adept in chaotic combat and is more powerful, whereas Naoe is faster, more agile, and even has a grappling hook.

Assassin's Creed Shadows' dual protagonists are ultimately brought together by Nobunaga, whose goal of unifying Japan takes his army - and Yasuke - to the province of Iga for the Second Tenshō Iga War. Yasuke: A Real-Life Samurai The decision to include a playable, real-life historical figure of this era in Assassins' Creed Shadows was two-fold: Ubisoft Quebec wanted to include a Samurai, and Yasuke's story was open-ended enough to allow for creativity; there are still plenty of questions and speculation surrounding him. The fascinating facts, though, were undisputable: of African origin, he arrived in Japan enslaved by the Portuguese; he impressed with size, strength, and wits; he served under the Japanese daimyo Oda Nobunaga. Naoe: The Blade of the People Naoe is a 17-year-old from Iga, and the daughter of one of the era's most iconic shinobi, Fujibayashi Nagato, who - despite a promise to keep her safe - is forced to train her to be his equal in battle.

Assassin's Creed Shadows releases on November 15, 2024 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Mac, and PC.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Key Facts

Experience an epic historical action-adventure story set in feudal Japan! Become a lethal shinobi Assassin and a powerful legendary samurai as you explore a beautiful open world in a time of chaos. Switch seamlessly between two unlikely allies as you discover their common destiny. Master complementary playstyles, create your shinobi league, customize your hideout, and usher in a new era for Japan.