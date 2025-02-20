All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Insider leaks Elder Scrolls 6 'Hammerfell' details: reveal date, ships, dragons, main location

An insider has revealed some purported details about the upcoming Elder Scrolls 6, such as the inclusion of ships, dragons, and the main location.

TL;DR: Bethesda announced The Elder Scrolls VI in 2018, with few details since. Insider Extas1s claims the game will be more immersive, set in Hammerfell and High Rock, featuring naval battles, shipbuilding, and explorable islands. Dragons return, with improved combat and progression systems. A showcase is possible in July 2025.

Bethesda announced The Elder Scrolls VI in 2018, and since then, details about the title have been scarce, but now an insider has revealed some new information.

Before we get into the details, it should be noted that Bethesda has confirmed none of the following, and it should definitely be taken with a healthy amount of skepticism. With that being said, let's get into it. Known insider Extas1s has posted a new video where he details several aspects of The Elder Scrolls 6, saying the game will be much more immersive than previous Elder Scrolls titles and will take place in the region of Tamriel known as Hammerfall.

This isn't the first time Hammerfell has been predicted as the location for The Elder Scrolls 6, as I reported back in July 2024 that a Bethesda employee-owned Pinterest account was saving images that appeared to be inspiration for Hammerfell. Extas1s says the game will be taking place in Hammerfell and also High Rock, and there will be the inclusion of naval battles and shipbuilding. The building of the ships will be inspired by Starfield, and players will have explorable islands off the coast of the main location with marine life/underwater exploration.

Additionally, dragons will be returning to Elder Scrolls 6, and the game is set to have 12 - 13 big cities. The leaker also says the progression system has been overhauled, and combat has been significantly improved. It appears there will be quite a lot of player building in Elder Scrolls 6, as Extas1s says the game will have Fortress and Village building, alongside settlement building.

Lastly, the leaker says the game could be showcased in July 2025.

NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

