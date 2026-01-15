NVIDIA has reportedly cut GeForce RTX GPU supply by up to 20%

According to an insider, NVIDIA has already cut supply of its GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs by around 15 to 20% due to the current memory crisis.

TL;DR: NVIDIA faces a memory supply crisis impacting GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU availability, with production cuts of 15-20% and potential cancellation of the RTX 50 SUPER Series refresh in 2026. The company is shifting focus to 8GB models like RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti, affecting PC gaming upgrades this year.

We're only a couple of weeks into 2026, and even though we've been expecting the current memory crisis to affect GPU pricing and availability, things are already looking pretty shaky for the GeForce RTX 50 Series. In addition to the word that NVIDIA has potentially stopped production of the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti because it's one 16GB GPU too many (via Hardware Unboxed), there's some supply-based news from insider MEGAsizeGPU.

If you've read the headline, then you're already aware that it's bad news, but there is one part of the story that is "good news," sort of. According to MEGAsizeGPU, previous reports that NVIDIA had stopped supplying GDDR7 memory to its various GeForce RTX partners and was only providing GPU chips are false. At least, not yet.

Citing NVIDIA's partners as the source, the new information says that NVIDIA is still bundling and providing its partners with both the GPU and memory for the various GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs. The bad news? Well, supply "has been cut" by about 15-20%.

This means that complete orders are no longer being fulfilled, with the past tense "has been" implying that NVIDIA has already cut back on supply. In addition, the post says there will be no new GeForce RTX GPUs from NVIDIA in 2026, suggesting the GeForce RTX 50 SUPER Series refresh has been delayed to 2027 or canceled entirely.

In addition to other reports indicating that NVIDIA is shifting its focus to 8GB GPUs like the GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti for the consumer market, things are not looking good for those planning to upgrade or build a new PC gaming rig this year.