Video Cards & GPUs

GeForce RTX 4070 stock is expected to be 'completely cleared' by the end of January

Reports indicate that the GeForce RTX 4070 will become end-of-life with no more stock as of the end of January 2025. Good thing the RTX 5070 is close.

GeForce RTX 4070 stock is expected to be 'completely cleared' by the end of January
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA is launching the GeForce RTX 50 Series, starting with the RTX 5090 and 5080 this month. The RTX 5070 and 5070 Ti will follow in February, with the RTX 4070 offering 20% faster performance than the RTX 4070. The RTX 5060 is expected in March or April, featuring GDDR7 memory but retaining 8GB of VRAM.

NVIDIA is launching its new GeForce RTX 50 Series of graphics cards this year, starting with the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 at the end of the month. In February, the company is expected to launch the GeForce RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti, which are set to arrive at precisely the right time.

The GeForce RTX 5070 is set to launch sometime in February 2025, image credit: NVIDIA
2

The GeForce RTX 5070 is set to launch sometime in February 2025, image credit: NVIDIA

According to a new report via the Taiwanese site ITHome and BoardChannels, the GeForce RTX 4070 is set to be sold out by the end of January - in that NVIDIA's partners will no longer be able to order new RTX 4070 GPUs. This doesn't mean it'll be impossible to find a GeForce RTX 4070 or RTX 4070 SUPER, but prices will probably go up instead of down as stock clears out.

On the plus side, the GeForce RTX 5070 is launching in February with a competitive price point and, according to NVIDIA, will be roughly 20% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 in terms of raw gaming performance. That figure increases to 2X with DLSS 4 and the new Multi Frame Generation, exclusive to the RTX 50 Series.

According to the report, GeForce RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti stock will continue to be available through at least March, which suggests that NVIDIA will launch the mainstream GeForce RTX 5060 in March or April 2025.

NVIDIA has yet to formally announce the GeForce RTX 5060, but rumors suggest that it will also feature the same high-speed GDDR7 memory as the rest of the RTX 50 Series. However, the VRAM capacity will stay at 8GB, which many consider to be not enough for gaming in 2025.

NEWS SOURCE:ithome.com

Senior Editor

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

