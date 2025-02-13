Marvel Rivals players catch a subtle joke in Captain America's latest MCU skin

Following the release of Cap's latest Avengers: Infinity War (2018)-inspired skin, fans have zeroed in on a particular design choice from the developers.

Following the release of the latest Captain America MCU skin based on Avengers: Infinity War (2018), players have been quick to notice a particular design choice left in by the developers.

In Avengers: Endgame (2019), the culmination of nearly 15 years of comic book world-building, Paul Rudd's Scott Lang delivers a joke in the third act that got a big laugh from audiences:

"I think you look great, cap. As far as I'm concerned, that's America's ass!," Lang says.

The Marvel Rivals developers appear to have taken this literally. Memes have been circulating showing off a detail they included in the Avengers: Infinity War (2018) MCU skin. Boasting somewhat of an... 'enhancement' of the rear section.

It's common for Marvel Rivals to take a completely different direction when introducing new skins. We've seen everything from 'Snow Symbiote' Christmas Venom to Wolverine's 'Blood Berserker' crossover with Dracula. Yet, few have created such a comical reaction among fans for their 'faithful' recreation of the film version.

Marvel Rivals is currently one of the most played games in the world, with a staggering 330,000 concurrent players on Steam and topping the free-to-play charts on consoles. Most recently, the game's Season 1 update pushed out Reed Richards and Sue Storm of the Fantastic 4, with The Thing and Johnny Storm slated to come during the mid-season update.

As Valentine's Day approaches, the developers are providing players with free skins for Reed and Sue, and more updates are expected as the game progresses through its first season.