GTA 5's ex-lead just revealed a new game - fans are calling it 'GTA 2077'

TL;DR: Former Rockstar lead Leslie Benzies is developing a new third-person shooter set in a dystopian sci-fi city, releasing in 2025 alongside GTA 6. Former Rockstar lead Leslie Benzies is developing a new third-person shooter set in a dystopian sci-fi city, releasing in 2025 alongside GTA 6.

Former Rockstar lead Leslie Benzies is working on a new action title set to release in the same year as GTA 6. Enter Mindseye - an action-packed third-person shooter set in a dystopian sci-fi-style cityscape, with explosive, high-octane combat taking the lead.

3

(Credit: Sony)

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The two trailers, released at Sony's latest State of Play, feature protagonist Jacob Diaz - a former soldier fitted with a neural implant haunted by fragmented memories. The game centers around Jacob's journey to uncover the truth in a world fogged by AI, high-tech experimentation, and military corruption.

The developers have not specifically addressed the open-world comparison to GTA 6, instead emphasizing the cinematic narrative elements of the experience. Throughout the trailer, you'll find Jacob driving around in classic American muscle, and at the very least, it appears to be a semi-open-world experience. It also draws on the narrative third-person formula that Sony does so well, with the inclusion of high-fidelity, motion-captured cutscenes.

Rather than the lived-in experience of Grand Theft Auto, the action does appear to be the focus of this new title. Most scenes showcased in the gameplay feature explosive, high-octane action sequences, starting with a car skidding into a backstreet shootout and with plenty of explosions on full display. The game features action 'on-foot, behind the wheel, and in the air' - and the studio has discussed how it leans into its setting with plenty of futuristic gadgets to get creative with.

The game is set to release in the Summer of 2025.