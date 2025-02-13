All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

GTA 5's ex-lead just revealed a new game - fans are calling it 'GTA 2077'

During Sony's State of Play showcase, former Rockstar lead Leslie Benzies showcases 'Mindseye', an action adventure title set for a summer release.

GTA 5's ex-lead just revealed a new game - fans are calling it 'GTA 2077'
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Former Rockstar lead Leslie Benzies is developing a new third-person shooter set in a dystopian sci-fi city, releasing in 2025 alongside GTA 6.

Former Rockstar lead Leslie Benzies is working on a new action title set to release in the same year as GTA 6. Enter Mindseye - an action-packed third-person shooter set in a dystopian sci-fi-style cityscape, with explosive, high-octane combat taking the lead.

(Credit: Sony)
3

(Credit: Sony)

The two trailers, released at Sony's latest State of Play, feature protagonist Jacob Diaz - a former soldier fitted with a neural implant haunted by fragmented memories. The game centers around Jacob's journey to uncover the truth in a world fogged by AI, high-tech experimentation, and military corruption.

The developers have not specifically addressed the open-world comparison to GTA 6, instead emphasizing the cinematic narrative elements of the experience. Throughout the trailer, you'll find Jacob driving around in classic American muscle, and at the very least, it appears to be a semi-open-world experience. It also draws on the narrative third-person formula that Sony does so well, with the inclusion of high-fidelity, motion-captured cutscenes.

Rather than the lived-in experience of Grand Theft Auto, the action does appear to be the focus of this new title. Most scenes showcased in the gameplay feature explosive, high-octane action sequences, starting with a car skidding into a backstreet shootout and with plenty of explosions on full display. The game features action 'on-foot, behind the wheel, and in the air' - and the studio has discussed how it leans into its setting with plenty of futuristic gadgets to get creative with.

The game is set to release in the Summer of 2025.

Photo of the Grand Theft Auto V
Best Deals: Grand Theft Auto V
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$27.69 USD
$27.45 USD $25.99 USD
Buy
$39.99 CAD
$39.99 CAD $39.99 CAD
Buy
£27.95
£27.52 £25.99
Buy
$27.69 USD
$27.45 USD $25.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/12/2025 at 11:35 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:gamesradar.com, blog.playstation.com

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Ille joined the TweakTown team in 2025 and has been keeping you updated on the latest in software and artificial intelligence. With interests in computer science, game development, PC hardware, and all things tech-related - there's no area that's off limits. His first experience with PC hardware was with his older brother. A love for gaming, computers, and software blossomed there. He still replays the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series almost annually.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles