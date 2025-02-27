All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

New leaked voice clips from Marvel Rivals hint at Deadpool being added

Marvel Rivals may soon be getting the obnoxious and hilarious Deadpool, according to new voice line leaks where superhereos address unknown characters.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: New voice line leaks suggest that Deadpool may soon be added to Marvel Rivals. Superheroes in the game are heard addressing unknown characters, hinting at Deadpool's potential inclusion.

Marvel Rivals has been out for less than two months and is already a major success story, arguably breathing new life in the hero-shooter genre, and now it appears the developers are preparing to add none other than Deadpool.

It was only earlier this week that Marvel Rivals players received new heroes such as the Human Torch, and The Thing, but now the attention has shifted over to who else is coming. According to some leaked voice lines, it appears fan-favorite Deadpool is on the cards for release, as the voice lines loosely hint at the character. The leak comes from X user X0X_LEAK, who posted the voice lines that show superheroes such as Spider-Man, Punisher, and Captain America addressing a selection of unknown characters.

Spider-Man's voice line says, "Great, we are saving the world, and here comes the loosest cannon". It isn't that far of a stretch to describe Deadpool as the "loosest cannon," as the character is renowned for his unpredictability and proclivity to violent outbursts without the slightest provocation. The other voice lines are much more straightforward in their reference to the unannounced characters with the Punisher saying, "So long, monkey," which appears to reference Hit-Monkey, and Captain America saying, "Sometimes a big brain doesn't do much good".

Additionally, Rocket can be heard saying, "So glad I don't have to look at that weird giant head anymore." Both Rocket and Captain America's voice lines appear to be referencing MODOK. It should be noted that none of these voice lines confirm Deadpool, Hit-Monkey, or MODOK for Marvel Rivals, as the developer has yet to officially announce the next character. Take the information with a grain of salt.

NEWS SOURCE:comicbook.com

