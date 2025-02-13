Star Wars Outlaws missed Ubisoft's expectations again despite content update

Despite steep discounts and a huge content title update, Star Wars Outlaws still failed to meet Ubisoft's sales expectations over the holiday 2024 period.

Ubisoft's efforts to bolster Star Wars Outlaws sales haven't gone according to plan, the publisher says.

Despite steep discounts during the holidays, a release on Steam, and new content updates, Star Wars Outlaws still failed to meet Ubisoft's expectations. The news was confirmed during Ubisoft's latest Q3FY25 earnings call--but the company isn't giving up on Outlaws.

Ubisoft Chief Financial Officer Frederick Duguet is optimistic that Star Wars Outlaws will be a "long-term seller."

Here's what Duguet said in the call:

"On the new release side, while the sales for Star Wars Outlaws improved throughout the holiday season, it wasn't enough to deliver on our expectations. "Thanks to the rollout of title updates, the game has reached a high level of quality and is considered by the fans as the most immersive and fully-interactive representations of the Star Wars universe. The game will be a long-term seller."

This is technically the second time that Outlaws has missed the mark--the first time was with initial sales. Launch sales for Outlaws were low enough to contribute to a rare forecast adjustment from Ubisoft; the publisher dropped its earnings forecast because Outlaws didn't sell as well as Ubisoft had hoped it would.

"Additionally, despite solid ratings and user scores across the First Party and Epic Stores that reflect an immersive and authentic Star Wars universe, Star Wars Outlaws initial sales proved softer than expected," Ubisoft had said at the time.

Ubisoft's revenues are down and the company has enacted 200 million euro cost-reduction programs that has already seen xDefiant cancelled and other studios shut down.