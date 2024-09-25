Star Wars Outlaws sales did not meet expectations, Ubisoft says

Ubisoft admits that sales of Star Wars Outlaws were 'softer than expected' and did not meet internal forecasts, prompting a wave of tweaks and updates.

Star Wars Outlaws did not meet Ubisoft's internal sales expectations, the publisher today confirmed.

The controversy surrounding Star Wars Outlaws seems to have directly impacted sales of the game. The AAA bounty hunter open-world adventure game had a "softer than expected" sales performance on all platforms, Ubisoft said today in its Q2 report, despite Outlaws routinely being in the PlayStation Store's top 10 best-selling games. Outlaws is also coming to Steam in late November.

The sales miss has prompted Ubisoft to make some key changes in Outlaws and teams are "fully mobilized" to deliver updates to the game. It's unknown exactly what these updates will target, however.

"Additionally, despite solid ratings (Metacritic 76) and user scores across the First Party and Epic stores (3.9/5) that reflect an immersive and authentic Star Wars universe, Star Wars Outlaws initial sales proved softer than expected," Ubisoft said in the release.

"In response to player feedback, Ubisoft's development teams are currently fully mobilized to swiftly implement a series of updates to polish and improve the player experience in order to engage a large audience during the holiday season to position Star Wars Outlaws as a strong long-term performer. The game will be available on Steam on November 21."

Ubisoft has now downwardly adjusted its earnings targets for FY25 as a result of Star Wars Outlaws' poorer-than-expected sales and the recent announcement of Assassin's Creed Shadows' delay into Q4 2025.

Following a meeting of its Board of Directors, Ubisoft updates its financial targets for FY2024-25. The Company now expects net bookings of around €1.95bn, and around break-even non-IFRS operating income and free cash flow.

The company now targets FY2024-25 Net bookings for the second quarter FY2024-25 to stand at around €350-370m million. The revised targets are mainly a reflection of decisions taken for Assassin's Creed Shadows and the softer than expected launch for Star Wars Outlaws.

