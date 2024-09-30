Another one of Ubisoft's new games has missed expectations, this time with microtransaction earnings in the colorful free-to-play shooter XDefiant.

Star Wars Outlaws isn't the only game that has missed Ubisoft's revenue expectations.

A few days ago, Ubisoft issued a new report that adjusted its forecast for FY25's earnings. The company dropped its revenue and net bookings expectations for two big reasons: First, Star Wars Outlaws, the new AAA game released by Massive Entertainment, had softer sales that Ubisoft would've liked. The second is that Ubisoft decided to delay Assassin's Creed Shadows outside of its planned holiday 2024 release window, which will ultimately impact sales of the game.

In a conference call with analysts and investors, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot also confirmed that Star Wars Outlaw wasn't the only recent game that hasn't lived up to the company's targets. XDefiant, the anarchic free-to-play shooter that launched in May of this year, also missed the mark.

"We also had behind expectations for XDefiant, which we will give you a bit more detail at the end of October," Guillemot said, clarifying that XDefiant's now-downwardly-adjusted earnings targets did not heavily impact the new forecast. "To a much lesser extent, with a limited impact, was a lower expectation for XDefiant."

In its Q1 report issued in July, around two months after the game's launch, Guillemot said that XDefiant was off to a good start. This disparity could indicate that people were indeed playing the game, just not spending money on microtransactions--or at least not as much as Ubisoft had expected.

"The quarter notably saw the launch of XDefiant, that is off to an encouraging start as we continue to grow the audience at a steady pace and plan a quarterly roadmap of content that will allow us to firmly establish the game over time," Guillemot had said in the Q1 report.

In the past 2 months, Ubisoft has lost 55% of its trading stock value on the Euronext Paris Exchange.