After disappointing sales, Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws roadmap promises fixes and improvements

Star Wars Outlaws failed to meet its sales targets, and Ubisoft is committed to fix, improve, and overhaul the game ahead of its Steam debut in November.

Recently, we reported that Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws failed to meet initial expectations for the publisher, with the company citing '"softer than expected' sales. The open-world Star Wars game from the studio behind The Division was met with a mixed response from fans and critics alike. However, Ubisoft was okay with the game's Metacritic score of 76.

The publisher describes Star Wars Outlaws as the first 'open-world' single-player game set in the iconic universe. However, its mix of stealth and simple arcade-style action didn't gel with many players. It didn't help that the game launched poorly, and in some cases, it had broken enemy AI, animation bugs, and a general sense that it was unfinished or lacked polish.

With the game set to make its Steam debut on November 21, the development team has released an updated roadmap and promised to fix its many issues before this date.

As seen on X, the game will get two major updates in October focusing on bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements. This paves the way for a more significant update on November 21 that promises to overhaul or improve the game's combat and stealth - two areas that garnered much criticism when the game launched. This update will arrive with free content for all players and the game's first paid DLC or Story Pack 1 that introduces a new storyline with Star Wars fan-favorite Lando Calrissian.

Bringing the game to Steam is one way to increase sales as most PC gamers avoid the other PC platforms and storefronts regarding new game releases. However, it remains to be seen if the public will notice a more polished version of the game. Hopefully, Ubisoft will detail all of the changes, updates, and improvements coming to the game so we can see the difference. And with Assassin's Creed Shadows delayed to next year, perhaps the publisher will treat this as a relaunch or reboot for the game.

NEWS SOURCE:x.com

