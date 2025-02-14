Nintendo Switch 2 allegedly being sold underground for an outrageous price

An early model of the Nintendo Switch 2 is reportedly being sold online for an astonishing amount of money ahead of the official close-up on April 2.

Nintendo fans eagerly await more news on the Nintendo Switch 2, but what if you could buy one right now on the black market?

A post in the Nintendo Switch 2 subreddit has since gained a lot of traction posing this very idea, as a user has claimed to have gotten their hands on an early model and is willing to part ways with it, but for a hefty price. The user is the same person who posted CAD models of the Nintendo Switch 2 last year, which were, at the time, the first accurate look at the upcoming console. Now, that same user is willing to get go of the console, along with the dock and Joy-Con controllers, for a measly 290,000 RMG, or approximately $39,780 USD.

Screenshots of the conversation with the Xiahongshu forums user were posted on the subreddit, and according to the seller, the Switch 2 offering is aimed at accessory manufacturers that want to test their products on the new console. It should be noted there isn't any way to verify the user has obtained a Nintendo Switch 2 before its release, not to mention the legal risks that would follow if the console was actually sold and made it out to the public. The only piece of credible evidence is the user is the same person who leaked the CAD models of the Switch 2 last year, giving credence to the idea that they actually have access to at least one Switch 2.

As for official Switch 2 news, Nintendo recently announced it will give eager fans a closer look at the upcoming console on April 2nd, with a launch slated for sometime later in the year.