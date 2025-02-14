All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Nintendo Switch 2 allegedly being sold underground for an outrageous price

An early model of the Nintendo Switch 2 is reportedly being sold online for an astonishing amount of money ahead of the official close-up on April 2.

Nintendo Switch 2 allegedly being sold underground for an outrageous price
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: A Nintendo Switch 2 subreddit post claims a user has an early model for sale at $39,780, aimed at accessory manufacturers.

Nintendo fans eagerly await more news on the Nintendo Switch 2, but what if you could buy one right now on the black market?

Nintendo Switch 2 allegedly being sold underground for an outrageous price 01
5

A post in the Nintendo Switch 2 subreddit has since gained a lot of traction posing this very idea, as a user has claimed to have gotten their hands on an early model and is willing to part ways with it, but for a hefty price. The user is the same person who posted CAD models of the Nintendo Switch 2 last year, which were, at the time, the first accurate look at the upcoming console. Now, that same user is willing to get go of the console, along with the dock and Joy-Con controllers, for a measly 290,000 RMG, or approximately $39,780 USD.

Screenshots of the conversation with the Xiahongshu forums user were posted on the subreddit, and according to the seller, the Switch 2 offering is aimed at accessory manufacturers that want to test their products on the new console. It should be noted there isn't any way to verify the user has obtained a Nintendo Switch 2 before its release, not to mention the legal risks that would follow if the console was actually sold and made it out to the public. The only piece of credible evidence is the user is the same person who leaked the CAD models of the Switch 2 last year, giving credence to the idea that they actually have access to at least one Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch 2 allegedly being sold underground for an outrageous price 02Nintendo Switch 2 allegedly being sold underground for an outrageous price 03
Nintendo Switch 2 allegedly being sold underground for an outrageous price 04
5

As for official Switch 2 news, Nintendo recently announced it will give eager fans a closer look at the upcoming console on April 2nd, with a launch slated for sometime later in the year.

Photo of the GAMEMAX 850W 80 PLUS Gold Power Supply
Best Deals: GAMEMAX 850W 80 PLUS Gold Power Supply
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$89.99 USD
- -
Buy
$89.99 USD
- -
Buy
$409.99 CAD
- -
Buy
$89.99 USD
- -
Buy
$89.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/14/2025 at 9:58 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles