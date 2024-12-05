All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Nintendo Switch 2 release window confirmed by at least six developers

At least six developers have confirmed to a publication the release window for the Nintendo Switch 2 is between June and early July.

Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Rumors about the Nintendo Switch 2 suggest it may launch between June and July next year, with games already in development for it. The console is expected to be priced between 400 and 500 Euros. Officially, Nintendo plans to continue with the current Switch until March 2025, making an earlier release unlikely.

Almost every week there is a new Nintendo Switch 2 rumor as fans of the extremely popular Nintendo Switch wait patiently for any news of the successor console.

2

The latest in the Nintendo Switch 2 rumor mill comes from Juan A. Fonesca at Nintenduo, who claims that members of at least six development studios have confirmed to him that titles currently in development are scheduled to launch for Nintendo's next-generation platform between June and July next year. If this is true, that means Nintendo's next-generation console, presumably called the Nintendo Switch 2, will have already been released, or these games will be released alongside it.

Additionally, Nintenduo commented on the price for the rumored console, stating it would be anywhere between 400 and 500 Euros, making it around $419 to $524 US. As for what is officially known about Switch 2, Nintendo confirmed during its financial report that it will continue with the current Nintendo Switch until the end of the financial year, April 2025. This means that it's extremely unlikely Nintendo will launch a new console before March next year. However, that doesn't mean Nintendo won't announce a new console this fiscal year.

In fact, Nintendo recently confirmed that it would be making the announcement for its successor console sometime "during this fiscal year," which runs until April 2025.

NEWS SOURCES:theshortcut.com, nintenduo.com

Junior Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news.

