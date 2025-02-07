All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

GTA 6 publisher commits full support Nintendo Switch 2

Take-Two Interactive, the publisher of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, has stated that it fully intends to support Nintendo's upcoming console.

GTA 6 publisher commits full support Nintendo Switch 2
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Take-Two Interactive, the publisher of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, has announced its full support for Nintendo's upcoming console.

Take-Two Interactive recently wrapped up its earnings call, where company boss Strauss Zelnick was asked about the publisher's perception of the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

GTA 6 publisher commits full support Nintendo Switch 2 15665156
2

Take-Two Interactive, the publisher of the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI, was asked if Nintendo's upcoming console, which is scheduled to get more details in early April, will get various Take-Two-published games when it finally makes its way into the hands of gamers. Zelnick responded by revealing Take-Two's perception of Nintendo's platform has shifted recently, with the CEO saying the days of Nintendo platforms being "geared at younger audiences" are now over.

Zelnick pointed to the release of Civilization 7 on the Switch and stated that in the past, Take-Two has supported the platform "when it made sense for the individual release." But, "today with Switch and potentially with Switch 2, the Switch device can support any audience." Notably, Zelnick didn't confirm any specific Take-Two title coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, but given the previous statements, from Take-Two's perspective, nothing is off the table -- begging the question, "Will GTA 6 release on the Nintendo Switch 2?"

"We've had obviously a long-standing relationship with Nintendo," Zelnick began, "and we've supported the platform when it made sense for the individual release. There was a time when Nintendo platforms are really geared at younger audiences and that was reflected in our release schedule.

And now today with Switch and potentially with Switch 2, the Switch device can support any audience. As you may have noted, Civilization 7 is now on Switch. So while we have nothing specific to report, we actually would fully expect to support Switch [2]," said Zelnick

Since Take-Two is willing to launch the title on Nintendo's platform, it leaves us with just two questions - does the Nintendo Switch 2 have enough processing power to run it? And if it does, regardless of raw horsepower of some form of upscaling, why wouldn't Take-Two release it? Unfortunately, we won't know any of these answers until more details about the Nintendo Switch 2 are released.

Photo of the Nintendo Switch Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con
Best Deals: Nintendo Switch Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$298.39 USD
$269.99 USD $288.15 USD
Buy
$399.94 CAD
$388.99 CAD $384 CAD
Buy
£392.91
£444.27 £433.31
Buy
$298.39 USD
$269.99 USD $288.15 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/7/2025 at 7:54 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:eurogamer.net

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles