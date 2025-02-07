GTA 6 publisher commits full support Nintendo Switch 2

Take-Two Interactive, the publisher of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, has stated that it fully intends to support Nintendo's upcoming console.

Take-Two Interactive recently wrapped up its earnings call, where company boss Strauss Zelnick was asked about the publisher's perception of the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

Take-Two Interactive, the publisher of the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI, was asked if Nintendo's upcoming console, which is scheduled to get more details in early April, will get various Take-Two-published games when it finally makes its way into the hands of gamers. Zelnick responded by revealing Take-Two's perception of Nintendo's platform has shifted recently, with the CEO saying the days of Nintendo platforms being "geared at younger audiences" are now over.

Zelnick pointed to the release of Civilization 7 on the Switch and stated that in the past, Take-Two has supported the platform "when it made sense for the individual release." But, "today with Switch and potentially with Switch 2, the Switch device can support any audience." Notably, Zelnick didn't confirm any specific Take-Two title coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, but given the previous statements, from Take-Two's perspective, nothing is off the table -- begging the question, "Will GTA 6 release on the Nintendo Switch 2?"

"We've had obviously a long-standing relationship with Nintendo," Zelnick began, "and we've supported the platform when it made sense for the individual release. There was a time when Nintendo platforms are really geared at younger audiences and that was reflected in our release schedule. And now today with Switch and potentially with Switch 2, the Switch device can support any audience. As you may have noted, Civilization 7 is now on Switch. So while we have nothing specific to report, we actually would fully expect to support Switch [2]," said Zelnick

Since Take-Two is willing to launch the title on Nintendo's platform, it leaves us with just two questions - does the Nintendo Switch 2 have enough processing power to run it? And if it does, regardless of raw horsepower of some form of upscaling, why wouldn't Take-Two release it? Unfortunately, we won't know any of these answers until more details about the Nintendo Switch 2 are released.