Nintendo Switch platform hits $85 billion in lifetime sales revenue, 1.3 billion games sold

TL;DR: The Nintendo Switch has generated over $85 billion in revenue, selling more than 150 million units and 1.3 billion games. The Nintendo Switch has generated over $85 billion in revenue, selling more than 150 million units and 1.3 billion games.

The Nintendo Switch platform has generated more than $85 billion in cumulative revenues, our data analysis has revealed.

5

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Nintendo's latest Q3FY25 financials gave us more numbers to add to the Switch's cumulative performance. According to the data provided by Nintendo and cataloged by us, the Switch handheld-and-console family has made $85.431 billion in total lifetime revenues from launch to Holiday 2024. This value includes total game sales, hardware, and all earnings from the Switch platform both digitally and physically.

The Switch's megaton success has been profitable for Nintendo every step of the way. The 3-console family has now sold-in more than 150 million units worldwide, making it the third best-selling video games hardware of all time.

5

Software is the main driver for success, though, and Nintendo has sold more than 1.3 billion games on the Switch. With these kinds of numbers, it's likely that the original Switch has reached peak levels of saturation. Nintendo is now keen on re-capturing this success and doing it all over again with its new Switch 2 console, which is believed to either meet or vastly exceed the original system's year 1 sales success.

Having released during Nintendo's Q4'17 period (March 2017), the Nintendo Switch is currently on its eighth fiscal year of availability. Nintendo has said that it has no current plans to drop the price of the original Switch systems once the new Switch 2 model is released.

5

5

Nintendo Switch performance at-a-glance