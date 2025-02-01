All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Mobile Devices

Foldable iPhone inches closer to reality as Apple zeroes in on display supplier11

Apple is reportedly changing display supplier for its rumored foldable iPhone, as the company wants no creases on the purported device.

Foldable iPhone inches closer to reality as Apple zeroes in on display supplier11
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Apple is reportedly switching its display supplier for the rumored foldable iPhone to ensure the device meets its specific requirements.

A foldable Apple product only seems inevitable at this point, but officially, the device, or devices, have only been rumored.

Foldable iPhone inches closer to reality as Apple zeroes in on display supplier11 156651651
2

However, with foldable devices being proven to be a viable form factor for smartphones, it seems like a no-brainer that Apple will release a foldable iPhone. But why hasn't the company done it already? In Apple fashion, the company is never early to a new market, and when it does finally jump in, it makes sure its version of an already established product has that Apple shine. In the instance of a foldable smartphone, Apple won't release that device until the dreaded crease problem in the display has completely been solved.

A new report from the Korean blog Yuex1122 states Apple is close to selecting the display supplier for its foldable display, and this supplier will need to "adhere to the technical requirements," which includes impact resistance and crease prevention. Moreover, previous reports indicate Apple is trying to make an extremely thin device that's half as thin as current iPhone models -- so when the device is folded it's the same thickness as a standard iPhone.

These unsurprisingly Apple-fashion stipulations present engineering problems that require breakthrough technology jumps, as previous rumors indicated Apple was struggling with the development of the foldable iPhone due to engineers being unable to implement viable batteries given the footprint of the device. Additionally, BGR reported in February last year that Apple paused the development of its foldable device due to concerns regarding its durability. However, it appears that development has continued.

Current rumors indicate we probably won't see a foldable iPhone until sometime in 2026 or 2027.

Photo of the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Smartphone
Best Deals: Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Smartphone
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$466.85 USD
$483.85 USD $494.40 USD
Buy
$657.99 CAD
$655.83 CAD $679.89 CAD
Buy
$466.85 USD
$483.85 USD $494.40 USD
Buy
$466.85 USD
$483.85 USD $494.40 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/1/2025 at 3:19 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:tweaktown.com, bgr.com, wccftech.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles