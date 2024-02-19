Apple reportedly halts foldable iPhone development over one big issue

Reports indicate that Apple has stopped development on its purported foldable iPhones for one reason: the durability of the foldable screen technology.

Apple has reportedly stopped development of its rumored foldable iPhones, following reports of the company making two foldable iPhone prototypes with designs similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip.

This rumor of foldable development purportedly stopping at Apple comes after reports surfaced of the company working on two foldable iPhones that would come with a severe thickness reduction compared to the current-gen iPhones we know today. The report from The Information stated these devices could have an exterior screen, and engineers are struggling with implementing the batteries.

Additionally, the report stated Apple engineers are also struggling with removing the crease that's currently present in every foldable device on the market. Apple's high standards for design likely mean the company won't release a foldable device until the crease problem is completely solved. Now, a new rumor from a source that doesn't have a track record but reported by Mac Rumors states Apple has paused development on the foldable devices due to concerns regarding the durability of the devices.

Fixed Focus Digital reports that development ceased after a few days of rigorous internal testing that resulted in the foldable devices breaking down. While these rumors are certainly heartbreaking for those who want to see an Apple foldable, don't be completely dismayed, as Apple has been working on a foldable device for approximately five years, with many ups and downs expected during that time of development.

When will they be released? Rumors point to a release window for the foldable devices sometime in 2026 or 2027.