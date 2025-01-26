All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Artificial Intelligence

SK hynix reports highest-ever yearly earnings for 2024, all thanks to HBM and the AI boom

SK hynix has just posted its best-ever yearly earnings for 2024: $46.1 billion in sales, revenues increased by 102% thanks to HBM and AI demand.

SK hynix reports highest-ever yearly earnings for 2024, all thanks to HBM and the AI boom
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: SK hynix reported record profits in 2024, driven by high demand for its HBM memory used in AI chips, achieving sales of 66.1 trillion won and operating profits of 23.4 trillion won. Despite the success, the labor union criticized the company for not honoring a profit-sharing agreement. The company plans to focus on sustainable growth and flexible investments.

SK hynix has announced its highest-ever profits in 2024, riding off of the AI demand wave with its market-leading HBM memory.

SK hynix reports highest-ever yearly earnings for 2024, all thanks to HBM and the AI boom 603
2

The South Korean memory giant posted its best-ever yearly earnings in 2024, with 66.1 trillion won ($46.1 billion USD or so) in sales, with revenues increased by a huge 102% thanks to huge HBM memory sales for AI chips. SK hynix celebrated the record-high milestone with distributed bonuses of 1500% worth of what it defines as base pay, which works out to around 75% of the annual salary for an employee at SK hynix.

SK hynix had operating profits of 23.4 trillion won (around $16.3 billion USD or so) which beat the previous record of 20.8 trillion won (around $14.5 billion USD or so).

However, SK hynix labor union isn't happy with the news, claiming that the company had discarded the prior agreement to distribute 10% of operating profits to employees. SK hynix labor union said in a statement: "We strongly condemn the company for dismissing the agreement with the labor union and unilaterally paying (smaller) incentives on Jan. 24".

Kim Woohyun, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at SK hynix said: "With significantly increased portion of high value-added products, SK hynix has built fundamental to achieve sustainable revenues and profits even in times of market correction. While maintaining the profitability-first commitment, the company will make flexible investment decisions in line with market situation".

Photo of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Best Deals: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$593.49 USD
$595.99 USD $749.99 USD
Buy
$719.99 USD
- $479.99 USD
Buy
$929.99 CAD
$1086 CAD $1450 CAD
Buy
$850.99 CAD
$829.98 CAD $706.98 CAD
Buy
£499
£548 £899.99
Buy
$593.49 USD
$595.99 USD $749.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/26/2025 at 9:36 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:koreaherald.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles