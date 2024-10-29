All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
TT Show Episode 57 - AMD's next-gen Ryzen X3D chips, the PS5 Pro's secret weapon, and more
Business, Financial & Legal

SK hynix exec says advanced semiconductor packaging 'may determine the survival of companies'

SK hynix vice president in charge of PKG Development, Lee Kang-wook, says advanced semniconductor packaging 'may determine the survival of companies'.

SK hynix exec says advanced semiconductor packaging 'may determine the survival of companies'
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
AI-Assisted TLDR: SK hynix VP Lee Kang-wook emphasized at Semicon Korea 2024 that advanced packaging is crucial for semiconductor innovation and business opportunities, shifting from enhancing product value to determining company survival. He highlighted that packaging requires less investment than fab technology but increases corporate value.* Generated from the content by Anthony Garreffa below.

SK hynix vice president in charge of PKG Development, Lee Kang-wook, gave quite a keynote speech recently at the Semicon Korea 2024 event in Seoul, South Korea.

SK hynix exec says advanced semiconductor packaging 'may determine the survival of companies' 801
2

Lee Kang-wook said: "Packaging has evolved from enhancing the value of products in the past to creating new business opportunities. Next, it may determine the survival of companies. Packaging solves both technical and economic issues of semiconductors and drives industrial innovation".

He continued: "Previously, the law of addition applied, where packaging merely enhanced product value. Now, it's the law of multiplication. Even if a company excels in design and device manufacturing, without packaging capabilities, it cannot seize business opportunities".

"Companies centered on fab technology need to continue investing trillions of won, which reduces profitability. However, advanced packaging requires relatively smaller investments while creating new business opportunities, thereby increasing corporate value".

He added: "The most important keyword in the AI era is processing large amounts of data. HBM maximizes AI's learning and inference performance by increasing bandwidth, saving space, and improving power efficiency".

"Initially, we stacked 4 layers, and now we are mass-producing up to 12 layers. The 6th-generation HBM (HBM4) will have 16 layers. We are developing stacking technology centered on hybrid bonding because we don't know how far we can go with 20, 24, or 32 layers".

Photo of the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OG OC Edition
Best Deals: ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OG OC Edition
Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/29/2024 at 12:50 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:businesskorea.co.kr

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles