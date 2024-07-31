SK hynix to showcase its next-gen AI memory products like 12-layer HBM3E at FMS 2024

SK hynix to show off its AI memory product portfolio, and tease its next-gen AI memory products including 12-layer HBM3E memory at FMS 2024 on August 6-8.

SK hynix has announced it will be attending FMS 2024, a global semiconductor memory event held in Santa Clara, California, where it will showcase advancements in its memory technologies and products and present "future visions" in the AI space.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The Future Memory and Storage was formerly known as the Flash Memory Summit (FMS) event for NAND providers mainly, was rebranded this year to invite a wider range of participants including DRAM and storage providers, thanks to the rocket-fueled demand in AI hardware.

SK hynix will give a keynote speech at FMS 2024 next week, where it will promote its competitiveness in leading the AI memory solution industry, with the company pointing out just "as it did with the announcement of the development of the industry's highest 321-layer NAND at FMS last year".

The keynote speech from SK hynix will be opened by Head of HBM Process Integration and Chunsung Kim, Head of SSD PMO, at SK hynix, on "AI Memory & Storage Solution Leadership and Vision for AI Era". The two executives will introduce SK hynix's DRAM and NAND product portfolios and AI memory solutions optimized for AI implementation, respectively.

Read more: SK hynix reportedly supplied new 12-layer HBM3E memory samples to NVIDIA last month

SK hynix has teased that it will be showing off samples of its next-generation AI memory products including its new 12-layer HBM3E, expected to be mass-produced in Q3 2024, and 321-high NAND planned to be shipped from the first half of 2025.

The company will also have some displays of systems from customers completed with its flagship products to show SK hynix's strong partnership with the world's biggest technology companies.

Justin Kim, President and the Head of AI Infra at SK hynix, said: "With the AI era opening in full, the importance of memory solutions, a combination of multiple products to increase performance, instead of single DRAM and NAND products, is growing. At the FMS, we will imprint our competitiveness and technological leadership in the global market".