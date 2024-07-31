SK hynix to showcase its next-gen AI memory products like 12-layer HBM3E at FMS 2024

SK hynix to show off its AI memory product portfolio, and tease its next-gen AI memory products including 12-layer HBM3E memory at FMS 2024 on August 6-8.

Published
2 minutes & 37 seconds read time

SK hynix has announced it will be attending FMS 2024, a global semiconductor memory event held in Santa Clara, California, where it will showcase advancements in its memory technologies and products and present "future visions" in the AI space.

SK hynix to showcase its next-gen AI memory products like 12-layer HBM3E at FMS 2024 73
Open Gallery 2

The Future Memory and Storage was formerly known as the Flash Memory Summit (FMS) event for NAND providers mainly, was rebranded this year to invite a wider range of participants including DRAM and storage providers, thanks to the rocket-fueled demand in AI hardware.

SK hynix will give a keynote speech at FMS 2024 next week, where it will promote its competitiveness in leading the AI memory solution industry, with the company pointing out just "as it did with the announcement of the development of the industry's highest 321-layer NAND at FMS last year".

The keynote speech from SK hynix will be opened by Head of HBM Process Integration and Chunsung Kim, Head of SSD PMO, at SK hynix, on "AI Memory & Storage Solution Leadership and Vision for AI Era". The two executives will introduce SK hynix's DRAM and NAND product portfolios and AI memory solutions optimized for AI implementation, respectively.

SK hynix has teased that it will be showing off samples of its next-generation AI memory products including its new 12-layer HBM3E, expected to be mass-produced in Q3 2024, and 321-high NAND planned to be shipped from the first half of 2025.

The company will also have some displays of systems from customers completed with its flagship products to show SK hynix's strong partnership with the world's biggest technology companies.

Justin Kim, President and the Head of AI Infra at SK hynix, said: "With the AI era opening in full, the importance of memory solutions, a combination of multiple products to increase performance, instead of single DRAM and NAND products, is growing. At the FMS, we will imprint our competitiveness and technological leadership in the global market".

Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA H100 80 GB Graphic Card PCIe HBM2e Memory 350W (NVIDIA H100 80 GB)

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$729.99
$729.99 $729.99 $729.99
Buy
$29449.95
$29449.95 $29449.95 $29449.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/31/2024 at 8:36 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags