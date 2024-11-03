SK hynix boss says NVIDIA CEO asked him to bring forward supply of HBM4 chips by 6 months

SK hynix chairman Chey Tae-won just said that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang called him, asked him to bring next-gen HBM4 memory chips by 6 months early.

TL;DR: NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has requested SK hynix expedite the supply of its next-generation HBM4 memory by six months, originally planned for the second half of 2025. NVIDIA currently uses SK hynix's HBM3E memory for its AI chips and plans to use HBM4 in its upcoming Rubin R100 AI GPU.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang called up SK hynix chairman Tae-won to bring forward its supply of next-generation HBM4 memory by 6 months.

Originally, SK hynix planned to have its next-gen HBM4 memory ready in the second half of 2025, but now NVIDIA is pushing the South Korean memory giant to make its HBM4 now, now, now. NVIDIA currently uses SK hynix's bleeding edge HBM3E memory on its new Blackwell B200 and GB200 AI chips, with HBM4 memory planned to be inside of its next-gen Rubin R100 AI GPU.

SK hynix had its next-gen HBM4 reportedly ready to tape out in October, something we reported on in August, and it looks like a call from Jensen will be enough to kick HBM4 into reality from SK hynix earlier than planned... 6 months ahead of time is a big ask from NVIDIA, but they know SK hynix is at the top of its game and ready for HBM4.