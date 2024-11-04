SK hynix unveils the industry's first 16-Hi HBM3E memory, offering up to 48GB per stack for AI GPUs with even more AI memory in the future.

TL;DR: SK hynix has introduced the world's first 16-Hi HBM3E memory, offering up to 48GB per stack, marking the highest capacity and layer count in HBM memory. This development follows NVIDIA's request to expedite HBM4 memory supply.

SK hynix has just unveiled the world's first 16-Hi HBM3E memory, which will arrive in up to 48GB capacities per stack.

The new 16-Hi HBM3E memory was announced by SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-Jung during the SK AI Summit 2024 event, with the SK hynix CEO unveiling the 16-Hi HBM3E memory first with samples of 48GB capacity. This is the highest capacity, and the highest number of layers ever in the HBM memory industry.

This comes in hot off the heels of a story from yesterday, in which NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang reportedly called SK hynix leadership and told them to bring up supply of its next-gen HBM4 memory by 6 months. SK hynix's latest 16-Hi HBM3E memory is "expected to open up from the HBM4 generation" with the company developing 48GB 16-Hi HBM4E memory in a "bid to secure technological stability" with plans to provide samples to customers in early 2025.

SK hynix's new 16-Hi HBM3E memory uses its Advanced MR-MUF process, while also developing hybrid bonding technology "as a backup".

