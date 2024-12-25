SK hynix has major HBM order to Broadcom: which is making AI chips for Google, Meta, ByteDance

SK hynix rumored to deliver huge HBM memory order to Broadcom in 2025: which is building new AI chips for Google, Meta, and ByteDance.

SK hynix is delivering a huge HBM memory order to Broadcom in 2025, which it will use on its new AI chips that it is making for cloud service providers (CSPs) including Google, Meta, and TikTok parent company ByteDance.

SK hynix already has NVIDIA as a major client of its industry-leading HBM memory chips, but sources of TheElec report that the South Korean memory giant will deliver new HBM to Broadcom in 2H 2025, with the US chipmaker to use the AI memory chips in new AI chips for Google, Meta, and ByteDance.

The deal will see SK hynix push its HBM production capacity to 160,000 - 170,000 wafers in 2025, up from the previous target of 140,000 - 150,000. SK hynix is providing most of the HBM memory chips it makes to NVIDIA for use in H200, GB200, B200, GB200, and other AI chips and AI servers, but now Broadcom wants some of that delicious HBM memory pie for its CSP clients.

TheElec says that SK hynix might delay the installation of its new 1c DRAM equipment, in order to address the sudden surge in demand from Broadcom. Major cloud service providers (CSPs) have been pushing their own AI infrastructures, which is increasing the demand for AI-specific ASICs and HBM. Google is building HBM3E into its Trillium TPU, and Amazon AWS is using HBM in its in-house Trainium chipset for AI learning purposes.