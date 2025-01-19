All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

MANLI's new GeForce RTX 50 Gallardo RACING series GPUs teased with 'Drag Reduction System'

MANLI unveils its new GeForce RTX 50 Gallardo RACING series graphics cards with 'Drag Reduction System' inspired by motorsports, check them out!

MANLI's new GeForce RTX 50 Gallardo RACING series GPUs teased with 'Drag Reduction System'
TL;DR: MANLI has introduced its GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, featuring the Gallardo, Stellar, Polar Fox, and Nebula series. The Gallardo series offers high performance with a Drag Reduction System and ARGB lighting. The Stellar series focuses on noise reduction and style, while the Polar Fox series targets anime enthusiasts. The Nebula series emphasizes durability and cooling efficiency.

MANLI has unveiled its new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs with a bunch of interesting new RTX 50 series GPUs starting with the premium Gallardo series, luxury Stellar series, two-dimensional Polar Fox series, and the value-focused Nebula series. Check them out:

The company has its new flagship GeForce RTX 50 Gallardo RACING series graphics card with a unique "Drag Reduction System" for cooling, enhancing air flow for better heat dissipation. There's ARGB lighting on the RTX 50 Gallardo RACING series GPU, with smart voice control, letting owners tweak lighting modes easily.

Gallardo Series: Powerful and Creative: The new Gallardo Series is inspired by racing cars, provide the ultimate performance to the user. Equipped with a unique Drag Reduction System (DRS) for cooling to enhance air flow for better heat dissipation. Moreover, our Gallardo includes multiple ARGB lighting control system, also features smart voice lighting control, allowing users to switch lighting modes easily.

Stellar Series: Silence, Stylish & Performance: The Stellar Series has an elegant gradient-colored cover design and features Manli 3rd-generation patented fans with advanced noise-reduction technology. Special fin shape designed to channel air flow, ensuring the most silence and comfortable experience.

Polar Fox Series: Silence & ACG (Animation, Comic, Game): The Polar Fox Series introduces its exclusive Two-Dimensional character, Polar, with a unique design printed on the backplate. In the future, there will also be opportunities for collaborations with other IPs. With its highly recognizable design, this graphics card is perfect for users who loves anime.

Nebula Series: High CP Value, solid & durable: The Nebula Series is built with overall diecast shroud and metal backplate to add rigidity to protect the card and prevent bending or warping. The backplate has a new ventilation system that boosts cooling performance. Nebula is classic but out of the ordinary.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, manli.com

