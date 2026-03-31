TweakTown
News
Gaming

GeForce Now now brings 4K 90 FPS streaming on Apple Vision Pro, making it outperform Meta headsets

GeForce Now 2.0.83 puts Apple Vision Pro ahead of Meta and Pico with 4K 90 FPS, but it still relies on Safari rather than a dedicated app.

GeForce Now now brings 4K 90 FPS streaming on Apple Vision Pro, making it outperform Meta headsets
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce Now 2.0.83 update enables Apple Vision Pro users with Ultimate membership to stream games at 4K and 90 FPS, surpassing competitors. It also introduces H.265 video decoding for better image quality on browser-based streaming, requiring manual activation and a stable 55 Mbps connection.

NVIDIA's GeForce Now update, version 2.0.83, is here, and the two changes that stand out most in this release are for Apple Vision Pro users. First, ultimate members can now stream games at up to 4K and 90 FPS, delivering crisper visuals and smoother motion. This makes Vision Pro outperform Pico and Meta Quest devices, which currently max out at 1440p and 90 FPS.

The other addition is the rollout of H.265 video decoding to browser clients on select platforms. On most platforms, GeForce Now runs through NVIDIA's dedicated app, but on Apple's mobile platforms and the Vision Pro, everything is handled through Safari instead. It functions like streaming through a browser on a desktop, just with a headset strapped to your face.

H.265 support is especially important for Vision Pro users, since it still relies on GeForce Now in the browser instead of a native app, where image quality can be more limited. The H.265 codec improves on that with better image quality and a smoother experience. NVIDIA says the update will roll out in the coming weeks on supported systems.

GeForce Now now brings 4K 90 FPS streaming on Apple Vision Pro, making it outperform Meta headsets 306
2

That said, to get 4K 90 FPS on the Apple Vision Pro, you need to subscribe to GeForce Now's Ultimate plan at $19.99 per month, install the latest version of GeForce Now, and have a stable 55 Mbps internet connection. NVIDIA also notes that these higher resolutions must be enabled manually from the streaming settings.

Everything else remains unchanged. GeForce Now on Apple Vision Pro still requires a supported Bluetooth controller, such as an Xbox or Sony DualShock 4 pad, and does not support Vision Pro gestures as game input during streaming. Other changes in the 2.0.83 update include more control over network adaptation, expanded HOTAS support for flight sims, a customizable in-game overlay shortcut, and a Linux beta display scaling fix.

Photo of the ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3050 Graphics Card
Best Deals: ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3050 Graphics Card
Today7 days ago30 days ago
$239.99 USD
$239.99 USD-
Buy
$269.99 CAD
$339.99 CAD-
Buy
$239.99 USD
$239.99 USD-
Buy
$239.99 USD
$239.99 USD-
Buy
Check Price
Check PriceCheck Price
Buy
* Prices last scanned 3/31/2026 at 11:54 am CDT - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
News Source:nvidia.com

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Hassam is a veteran tech journalist and editor with over eight years of experience embedded in the consumer electronics industry. His obsession with hardware began with childhood experiments involving semiconductors, a curiosity that evolved into a career dedicated to deconstructing the complex silicon that powers our world. From benchmarking PC internals to stress-testing flagship CPUs and GPUs, Hassam specializes in translating high-level engineering into deep, unbiased insights for the enthusiast community.

Follow TweakTown on Google News
Add TweakTown as a source on Google

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles