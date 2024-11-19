Windows 11 support for Meta Quest arrives next month: huge virtual monitors for your desktop OS

Microsoft brings in support for Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S in December, albeit in preview only to begin with, so expect some wonkiness.

TL;DR: Microsoft is adding support for Meta's VR headsets to Windows 11, allowing users to stream their Windows 11 desktop PC or a Windows 365 Cloud PC to the headset. This feature for the Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S will debut in preview in December. Microsoft is adding support for Meta's VR headsets to Windows 11, allowing users to stream their Windows 11 desktop PC or a Windows 365 Cloud PC to the headset. This feature for the Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S will debut in preview in December.

Microsoft has announced that it's bringing support for Meta's VR headsets to Windows 11.

As part of the Ignite conference, Microsoft showed off the Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S running Windows 11, featuring an array of massive virtual monitors, overlaid on real-world surroundings - check out the above launch video from YouTube.

You can stream your local Windows 11 desktop PC to the VR headset, or a Windows 365 Cloud PC for when you're not in your office or at home.

Microsoft described the experience as seamless in a blog post introducing the feature (alongside others), and boasted that "it takes only seconds to connect to a private, high-quality, large, multiple-monitor workstation."

The feature is set to debut in December, but only in preview to begin with, so as ever, expect some initial flakiness.

Microsoft's tie-in with Meta was revealed by Mark Zuckerberg a couple of months back, with the CEO noting that "Quest is going to be able to be a natural extension of your PC," and that all you need to do is look at the keyboard of your Windows 11 PC and the headset will begin pairing. Much like Apple's Vision Pro and a Mac, of course.

It all sounds pretty neat, and is positioning the Meta Quest 3 - and presumably more headsets down the line - as a productivity device, not a piece of hardware just for entertainment.

Nobody mention Windows Mixed Reality, of course, Microsoft's previous functionality that it fully killed off with the release of Windows 11 24H2.

