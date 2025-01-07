NVIDIA announces native GeForce Now app for Steam Deck coming later this year

Gone is the clunky (beta) workaround of streaming GeForce Now games via Google Chrome, with a new native app set to arrive later in 2025.

TL;DR: At CES 2025, NVIDIA announced a native GeForce Now app for the Steam Deck, replacing the current clunky solution in place. However, we did not get a firm release date for the app. We further discovered that Doom: The Dark Ages and Avowed will join GeForce Now when they're released later in 2025. At CES 2025, NVIDIA announced a native GeForce Now app for the Steam Deck, replacing the current clunky solution in place. However, we did not get a firm release date for the app. We further discovered that Doom: The Dark Ages and Avowed will join GeForce Now when they're released later in 2025.

Over at CES 2025, NVIDIA has announced that it will release a native GeForce Now app for the Steam Deck.

While that's certainly not the most high-profile revelation for Team Green at CES 2025 - far from it, what with the RTX 5000 launch, alongside DLSS 4 and other AI trickery such as texture compression to make the most of VRAM - it's going to be of interest to those with one of Valve's portables.

Popular Popular Now: GTA 6 gameplay leaks: everything has physical place in the game, roads get destroyed by rockets

Steam Deck owners will be able to install the native app for the cloud gaming service later this year, NVIDIA tells us, without giving a specific timeframe (so it may not be coming all that soon).

NVIDIA announced the move in a blog post, where it wrote:

"The Steam Deck's portability paired with GeForce Now opens up new possibilities for high-fidelity gaming everywhere. The native GeForce Now app will offer up to 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with high dynamic range on Valve's innovative Steam Deck handheld when connected to a TV, streaming from GeForce RTX-powered gaming rigs in the cloud."

Previously, Steam Deck owners could avail themselves of a beta process that installed Google Chrome to allow for streaming GeForce Now via the browser, a capability that was launched back in May 2024 - but obviously a native app will be a much better way of doing things.

One of the major benefits of gaming via the cloud on the Steam Deck, rather than using the local system components, is that you'll save a great deal of battery life.

In other GeForce Now news, NVIDIA informed us that Doom: The Dark Ages and Avowed will be on its streaming service when these games arrive on PC later in 2025.