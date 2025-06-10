AVerMedia's new CamStream4K turns your camera into a professional recording studio

AVerMedia's new CamStream 4K turns your DSLR or camera into a high-performance plug-and-play recording and streaming device, and it's out soon.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: AVerMedia’s CamStream 4K (BU113G2) transforms DSLR, mirrorless, and action cameras into high-performance streaming and recording devices, delivering smooth 4K60 or 1080p240FPS video with low latency. Its plug-and-play USB-C design supports major apps like OBS and Zoom, offering professional-quality video with superior color and detail. AVerMedia’s CamStream 4K (BU113G2) transforms DSLR, mirrorless, and action cameras into high-performance streaming and recording devices, delivering smooth 4K60 or 1080p240FPS video with low latency. Its plug-and-play USB-C design supports major apps like OBS and Zoom, offering professional-quality video with superior color and detail.

AVerMedia's new CamStream 4K, which is launching later this month, turns your camera into a high-performance recording and streaming device. The CamStream 4K (BU113G2) connects directly to a DSLR, mirrorless, action cam like a GoPro, or camcorder to deliver low-latency, smooth 4K60 or 240FPS at 1080p streaming and recording.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The CamStream 4K offers an easy way to create professional production-quality video in real time. The device also supports the RGB24 color format for lifelike images and colors. This is a unique capture card from AVerMedia, leveraging the high-quality lenses and hardware inside pro-grade cameras as an alternative to webcams.

One of the key design points of AVerMedia's CamStream 4K is its ease of use, which can be seen with its simple plug-and-play USB-C interface. This means that you don't need to install specialized drivers - the device will just work when connected to a PC, iPad, or Android device.

3

Yes, this means that it's compatible with popular streaming, recording, and conferencing apps like OBS, Teams, Zoom, and more. It's also a compact unit, much smaller than the cameras that it connects to, with a tripod-mountable 1/4" thread.

AVerMedia, a company that creates a wide range of capture cards and multimedia devices, notes that DSLR and mirrorless camera sales are increasing rapidly because more people are looking to get their news via short video clips.

With that, the look you get from a high-quality pro-level camera is in high demand. Compared to a traditional webcam, the difference is night and day, with better color, detail, focus control, and superior low-light performance. The AVerMedia CamStream 4K (BU113G2) is set to launch later this month. Stay tuned for our full review.