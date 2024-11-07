AVerMedia VERSATI go USB Microphone with FELXI go Arm Review - For the Creators

TweakTown's Rating: 88% The Bottom Line An affordable USB microphone that has the feel of a premium product, with the performance to match. Compact, portable, and with extensive customization options, it's something for creators of all sizes. Pros Compact and robust build

Portable and comes with a versatile tripod

Sound quality is excellent for the price point

Deep customization options that include AI noise cancellation Cons No physical gain controls on the microphone

Limited to a single user or person when recording

Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

There are many reasons to pick up a dedicated microphone in 2024. You could be a professional looking for a more premium audio experience for meetings and online presentations, a creator who records and streams gaming or other content, or you simply want to chat with friends and family without your voice sounding tinny or like it's coming from a headset microphone.

A quick look at the AVerMedia VERSATI go with the FELXI go Arm

AVerMedia has been creating high-quality audiovisual and capture hardware for years. Thanks to several of its products hitting that price and performance sweet spot, it has been a go-to brand for many. Recently, the company launched its new 'GO' series with the AVerMedia X'TRA GO GC515 external capture card and dock for gaming handhelds. It's a fantastic device that we reviewed back in September, with the whole idea behind the 'GO' lineup being to provide affordable, stylish, and excellent all-rounders for budding creators, gamers, and enthusiasts - hardware that is portable and hardware that you could take with you on-the-go.

The next two 'GO' products have arrived: the AVerMedia VERSATI go USB microphone and the AVerMedia FLEXI go microphone arm. This review will focus on the VERSATI go, which ships with an adjustable tripod; however, we also tested it while connected to the FLEXI go arm for that full professional-style setup. The VERSATI go is a simple-to-use all-in-one device with an MSRP of $69.99 USD, while the FELXI go arm is a bit more expensive with an MSRP of $99.99 USD.

The AVerMedia VERSATI go USB microphone draws on the company's expertise in microphone design and is all the better for it. It features a rich suite of customization tools to remove unwanted sharpness or even block out background noise with AI noise cancellation. But most of all, it's an affordable plug-and-play device that can be set up in seconds and deliver an immediately rich sound that captures your voice in a way that most headsets can't.

Specifications & Close Up

Product Type: Microphone

Model: AVerMedia VERSATI go

Microphone Type: Condenser

Polar Patterns: Cardioid

Interface: USB Type-C

Sensitivity: -38 dB

Frequency Response: 20 - 20,000 Hz

Sample Rate/Resolution: Up to 24-bit, 96 kHz

Dimensions: 57 x 117 mm

Weights: 291.9 grams (microphone), 76.3 grams (tripod mount), 132.2 grams (tripod)

In the Box: VERSATI go (AM310G2), Swivel Tripod Mount, Tripod, USB Type-C to Type-A Cable, 5/8" to 1/4" Thread Adapter, Quick Start Guide

Product Type: Microphone Arm

Model: AVerMedia FLEXI go

Type: Tube-style aluminum

Max Vertical Rotation: Lower arm - 180 degrees, Upper arm - 360 degrees

Max Holding Weight: 1.5 kg

Desk Mount: C-clamp (up to 55 mm)

Supported Mounting Threads: 1/4", 5/8"

Dimensions (W x D x H): 680 x 85 x 60 mm

Weight: Arm: 431.1 grams, C-clamp: 533.8 grams

In the Box: FLEXI go (BA311L), 1/4" to 5/8" Thread Adapter, Hook and Loop Tape x2, Quick Start Guide

Kosta's Test System Specifications

Motherboard: ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition

Display: MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED 4K 240 Hz

Cooler: ASUS ROG RYUO III 360 ARGB

RAM: 64GB (4x16GB) Corsair DOMINATOR TITANIUM RGB DDR5 DRAM 6000MT/s

SSD: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus-G M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 4TB, Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Plus M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 8TB

Power Supply: ASUS TUF Gaming 1000W Gold

Case: Corsair 5000D AIRFLOW Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX PC Case

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit

Best Deals: AVerMedia VERSATI go USB Microphone

Design & Software

Design

With its aluminum build, swivel mount, and tripod, the AVerMedia VERSATI go's build quality is exceptional for the price point. And it's stylish, too, with the compact microphone lighting up in red when connected and turning off when muted. The tripod is also of similar quality, with rubberized feet to absorb shock while you're typing away next to it while also minimizing movement when placed on a desk or hard surface.

The VERSATI uses a front-facing cardioid pickup pattern to capture a single voice directly in front of it, so there's no option for multiple speakers like some other microphones. This is a clear design choice to bring the overall cost down, and it makes sense as it's a microphone meant for a single user and speaker. AVerMedia hasn't scaled back any of the recording quality, with the VERSATI go supporting up to 24-bt 96 kHz recording - which is good enough for all sorts of content creation and streaming with professional production values.

16 16

The onboard controls are located on the microphone's rear. They include a large and easy-to-reach mute button (the microphone's LEDs turning off when muted is an excellent visual clue), a headphone jack for monitoring and listening, a volume wheel for the headphones, and a USB Type-C port for connecting to a PC or laptop. Unfortunately, the only things missing are a dedicated gain dial and microphone monitoring, as all customization is handled via AVerMedia's Streaming Center software.

With a thread adaptor and mount, the AVerMedia VERSATI go is flexible and can connect to the tripod, a third-party stand, or a boom arm like the AVerMedia FLEXI go. Although the FLEXI go costs more than the microphone, it's a high-quality, robust aluminum arm that can easily clamp onto any desk and provide full 360-degree movement to ensure that the VERSATI go ends up in that perfect directional sweet spot for capturing your voice. As a complete microphone package, pairing the VERSATI go with the FLEXI go together is worth it if you're setting up a dedicated recording space. And as far as microphone arms go, the FLEXI go is portable and ships in a box that you could quickly move around and take with you.

Software and Support

Like the AVerMedia X'TRA GO GC515 external capture card and dock, the VERSATI go uses the company's Streaming Center software for customization. The app is also designed to make video and audio streaming and recording as easy as possible so you can manage multiple video and audio sources with an interface much more straightforward than something like OBS.

16 16

However, as software designed for streaming and capture, accessing the VERSATI go's extensive customization options is a little cumbersome because you have to click on the microphone in the small Mixer section and select Audio Settings. If you choose Device Setting from the main menu, the VERSATI go is nowhere to be found.

16 16

Once you've got the Audio Settings up, you have an extensive list of customization tools to choose from. There's Echo Cancellation and Noise Suppression powered by AVerMedia AI or NVIDIA's RTX Broadcast. There's also a separate Noise Gate section for adjusting the microphone's volume and a handy (and needed) De-Esser section for removing harsh or overly sharp sounds. Throw in detailed Reverb, Compressor, and Effects controls for changing the soundstage, and you've got the sort of customization generally associated with expensive hardware or premium audio software.

16 16

As a USB microphone, all of the processing is digital and driven by software, so it's great to see that AVerMedia has also included a 10-band equalizer so you can adjust the tone and sound of your voice to find the right broadcast-ready sound to suit your cadence, room, and vocal profile. You can choose from a range of presets, with all of them explicitly designed to enhance the sound of your voice. It's an impressive list of options at your fingertips and a testament to AVerMedia's audio expertise.

Performance & Recording Quality

Performance

As a plug-and-play device, the VERSATI go's cardioid pickup pattern again captures the voice of a single person. That said, at $69.99, connecting two microphones is a definite option for podcasting or recording an interview, giving it a more unified and professional sound. The out-of-the-box sounds of the VERSATI go are natural and as detailed and rich as some of AVerMedia's more expensive offerings. However, there is a sharpness that requires some tinkering, which you can do with the Streaming Center app. The only issue here is that as an all-in-one streaming tool, if you're used to using a different app for broadcasting or recording, many of its features are unnecessary if you only care about customizing the sound.

16 16

A Streaming Center window or tab dedicated to the VERSATI go would make the customization process more accessible. On the plus side, the VERSATI go works well with other apps and is compatible with NVIDIA's RTX Broadcast suite - it's definitely plug-and-play. Even though RTX Broadcast works with all microphones paired with a GeForce RTX graphics card, when you have great sound, all the AI stuff works better.

Recording Quality

AVerMedia VERSATI's default out-of-the-box sound recording quality

USB microphones have made great strides toward being comparable to a dedicated XLR microphone and audio interface. Above is AVerMedia VERSATI's default out-of-the-box sound.

Final Thoughts

As a more budget and creator-friendly USB microphone from AVerMedia, the VERSATI go is pleasantly surprising. The robust aluminum build, stylish use of red lighting, high-quality adjustable tripod, in-depth customization, and high-definition audio recording give off a great first impression. There are a few shortcomings: it's directional recording, so it is only suitable for one person, and the Streaming Center app puts the VERSATI go's customization behind a few different sub-menus. Also, the default out-of-the-box sound is a tad harsh, so some tweaking is required.

16 16

However, these aren't deal breakers, as the VERSATI go is a brilliant portable USB microphone ready for creators and enthusiasts of all levels. It's good enough to stream with; it captures your voice with broadcast-quality accuracy and looks great doing so. And when you pair it with the FLEXI go boom ark, it'll turn any setup into a makeshift recording studio in seconds.