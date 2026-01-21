NVIDIA's new N1X and N1 gaming laptop chips rumored for debut soon, will fight x86 processors

TL;DR: NVIDIA's Arm-based N1X and N1 laptop processors, built on TSMC's 3nm process, are set to launch in Q2 2026, targeting the Windows on Arm gaming laptop market. The N1X promises RTX 5070-level GPU performance, positioning it as a strong competitor to AMD's Strix Halo APU.

NVIDIA's long-awaited N1X and N1 laptop processors are expected to debut in Q2 2026, with the new Arm-based chips to hopefully ignite the WoA (Windows on Arm) platform in new gaming laptops.

In a new DigiTimes report, we're hearing that NVIDIA's new N1X chips will debut inside of new laptops in Q1, with the new N1X-based laptops hitting retail in Q2, just as the company has reportedly been pulling out of high-end GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards, the big push will be from its new venture: N1X and N1-based laptops using Arm-based CPU cores.

NVIDIA's new N1X and N1 processors will be fabbed on TSMC's 3nm process node, with a design that looks similar to the GB10 chip inside of the GB10 mini AI supercomputer systems. On the next-gen side of things, the report adds that the upcoming N2X and N2 processors could arrive in Q2 2027, which is just over a year away now, as NVIDIA continues to drum into new Arm-based laptop markets.

NVIDIA's upcoming N1X processor will be a competitor to AMD's current-gen Strix Halo APU, which is a powerful APU on its own, with a fantastic RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 8060S GPU that is capable of 1080p and 1440p 120Hz+ gaming, and even light 4K 60FPS if you dial down some of the visual settings in your games.

The new NVIDIA N1X processor is said to have GPU performance that is rumored to offer RTX 5070 levels of gaming performance, which would be quite astonishing to see for an Arm-based PC processor... and we've got less than 5 months until Computex 2026. Hopefully it's shown off there.