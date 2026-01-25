Lenovo working on multiple new gaming laptops with NVIDIA's new Arm-based N1X, N1 processors

Lenovo is cooking up multiple new laptops with NVIDIA's new Arm-based N1X and N1 processors, the first Windows on Arm gaming laptops from Lenovo.

NVIDIA has been cooking up its new Arm-based N1X and N1 processors for a while now, combining power-efficient Arm-based CPU cores with Blackwell-based GPU cores onto an SoC. The new N1X and N1 processors will be capable of playing new games smoothly on gaming laptops, making them the first "true" Windows on Arm gaming laptops.

In a now-deleted post on X from dataminer @Huang514613, Lenovo has listed some of its upcoming NVIDIA N1X and N1-powered gaming laptops, which will arrive in new Ideapad Slim, Yoga Pro, and Legion 7 gaming laptops that I'm sure will be unveiled at Computex 2026 in a few months' time.

All of this news surrounding the NVIDIA N1X and N1 processors is coming at once, as it's not just Lenovo with new gaming laptops powered by NVIDIA's upcoming Arm-based chips, but Microsoft also just unleashed the Xbox app on Windows 11 for Arm, with 85% of the Xbox Game Pass library compatible and ready to rock and roll.

Here are the Lenovo gaming laptops powered by either the NVIDIA N1X or N1 processors that were leaked: