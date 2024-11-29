Qualcomm Snapdragon X-based AI PC laptops flop: only 720,000 laptops sold, 0.8% of market

TL;DR: Qualcomm's Snapdragon X laptops have sold 720,000 units globally, capturing only 0.8% of the AI PC market. Despite a 180% growth in Q3 2024, they remain niche with less than 1.5% market share. Microsoft leads in shipments, followed by Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, and ASUS. Qualcomm's Snapdragon X laptops have sold 720,000 units globally, capturing only 0.8% of the AI PC market. Despite a 180% growth in Q3 2024, they remain niche with less than 1.5% market share. Microsoft leads in shipments, followed by Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, and ASUS.

Qualcomm had a gigantic marketing push with its Snapdragon X laptops a few months ago, but the company has sold only 720,000 units worldwide capturing just 0.8% market share of the AI PC market.

According to recent reports, Qualcomm has sold just 720,000 units of its Snapdragon X laptops globally over Q3 2024, making up less than 1 in every 125 devices sold. Since launch, Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X series mobile processors have a tiny portion of the Windows laptop market, with less than 1.5% of the ecosystem.

Canalys told TechRadar Pro: "As this was the first full quarter of shipments for Snapdragon X Series PCs, we saw sequential growth of around 180% compared to Q2 2024. However, as a proportion of the total Windows market, the products remain very niche, at less than 1.5% share. The top shipping vendor was Microsoft, which has transitioned most of their Surface line to the platform. Behind them was Dell who has embraced the new platform quite strongly in terms of SKU count, followed by HP, Lenovo, Acer and ASUS (all four with similar volumes)".

Ishan Dutt, Principal Analyst at Canalys, added: "Progress along AI-capable PC roadmaps maintained a strong pace in Q3 2024. Copilot+ PCs equipped with Snapdragon X series chips enjoyed their first full quarter of availability while AMD brought Ryzen AI 300 products to the market and Intel officially launched its Lunar Lake series. However, both x86 chipset vendors are still awaiting Copilot+ PC support for their offerings from Microsoft which is expected to arrive this month".