All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

AMD partners drop clues on RDNA 4 GPUs including 16GB VRAM and possible January 24 release date

If a hint dropped by graphics card maker XFX is right, we could be looking at a January 24 reveal for its RX 9070 models - or that might be a release date.

AMD partners drop clues on RDNA 4 GPUs including 16GB VRAM and possible January 24 release date
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD is still keeping most of the key details of its RDNA 4 graphics cards under wraps, but manufacturing partners seem to be spilling some of the spec beans - like 16GB of VRAM for the RX 9070, a nugget of info provided by ASUS. Also, XFX hinted at a January 24 announcement for Navi 48 (RX 9070) GPUs - or this might even be the release date.

AMD has been playing its graphics cards close to its chest with the RDNA 4 launch so far - probably waiting for NVIDIA to tip its Blackwell hand, at least pricing-wise, which has now happened - but we've been treated to a couple of interesting hints on the next-gen Radeon offerings courtesy of Team Red's partners.

VideoCardz noticed that XFX's Instagram (for the middle east) posted that something is "coming soon," providing a date of January 24 - and one of the hashtags is Navi 48 (RX 9070) GPUs. That seems to be a hefty hint that this will be when some kind of announcement about these XFX graphics cards occurs, or maybe even the release date.

On top of that, yesterday ASUS provided some details of its RX 9070 TUF and Prime models (XT and the vanilla versions), stating that these GPUs are equipped with 16GB of VRAM - something AMD has yet to officially reveal. (But this does align with rumors, too, it should be noted).

The non-XT version of the ASUS RX 9070 was also shown in an image with two 8-pin power connectors, whereas the 9070 XT has three, so must demand a chunk more power.

These graphics cards will go up against NVIDIA's new Blackwell line-up, although from what we can see from Team Green's initial reveal, the RTX 5070 is likely to easily outgun the RX 9070 - despite AMD's name changing shenanigans to make it look like the new RDNA 4 GPU is superior at least in purely numerical terms, as it were.

Everything will be in the pricing, though, and with NVIDIA pushing lower than expected with the RTX 5070, Team Red's hand may be forced to make the RX 9070 and 9070 XT pleasingly affordable (here's hoping).

Photo of the ASUS TUF Gaming A16 Laptop
Best Deals: ASUS TUF Gaming A16 Laptop
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$899 USD
- -
Buy
$899 USD
- -
Buy
$899 USD
- -
Buy
$899 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/7/2025 at 2:17 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:instagram.com, videocardz.com, amd.com

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Darren's Computer

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles