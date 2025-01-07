AMD partners drop clues on RDNA 4 GPUs including 16GB VRAM and possible January 24 release date

If a hint dropped by graphics card maker XFX is right, we could be looking at a January 24 reveal for its RX 9070 models - or that might be a release date.

TL;DR: AMD is still keeping most of the key details of its RDNA 4 graphics cards under wraps, but manufacturing partners seem to be spilling some of the spec beans - like 16GB of VRAM for the RX 9070, a nugget of info provided by ASUS. Also, XFX hinted at a January 24 announcement for Navi 48 (RX 9070) GPUs - or this might even be the release date. AMD is still keeping most of the key details of its RDNA 4 graphics cards under wraps, but manufacturing partners seem to be spilling some of the spec beans - like 16GB of VRAM for the RX 9070, a nugget of info provided by ASUS. Also, XFX hinted at a January 24 announcement for Navi 48 (RX 9070) GPUs - or this might even be the release date.

AMD has been playing its graphics cards close to its chest with the RDNA 4 launch so far - probably waiting for NVIDIA to tip its Blackwell hand, at least pricing-wise, which has now happened - but we've been treated to a couple of interesting hints on the next-gen Radeon offerings courtesy of Team Red's partners.

VideoCardz noticed that XFX's Instagram (for the middle east) posted that something is "coming soon," providing a date of January 24 - and one of the hashtags is Navi 48 (RX 9070) GPUs. That seems to be a hefty hint that this will be when some kind of announcement about these XFX graphics cards occurs, or maybe even the release date.

On top of that, yesterday ASUS provided some details of its RX 9070 TUF and Prime models (XT and the vanilla versions), stating that these GPUs are equipped with 16GB of VRAM - something AMD has yet to officially reveal. (But this does align with rumors, too, it should be noted).

The non-XT version of the ASUS RX 9070 was also shown in an image with two 8-pin power connectors, whereas the 9070 XT has three, so must demand a chunk more power.

These graphics cards will go up against NVIDIA's new Blackwell line-up, although from what we can see from Team Green's initial reveal, the RTX 5070 is likely to easily outgun the RX 9070 - despite AMD's name changing shenanigans to make it look like the new RDNA 4 GPU is superior at least in purely numerical terms, as it were.

Everything will be in the pricing, though, and with NVIDIA pushing lower than expected with the RTX 5070, Team Red's hand may be forced to make the RX 9070 and 9070 XT pleasingly affordable (here's hoping).