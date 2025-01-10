Nintendo Switch 2 improperly unveiled at CES 2025 revealing design

TL;DR: CES 2025 showcased a model of the Nintendo Switch 2, revealing it to be slightly larger with a new "C" button and magnetic Joy-Con attachment. It includes an additional USB-C port. Accessories for the console had leaked earlier, and industry analysts suggest an early announcement due to these leaks. CES 2025 showcased a model of the Nintendo Switch 2, revealing it to be slightly larger with a new "C" button and magnetic Joy-Con attachment. It includes an additional USB-C port. Accessories for the console had leaked earlier, and industry analysts suggest an early announcement due to these leaks.

CES 2025 birthed a large selection of interesting technology-related announcements, and among the tsunami of new products coming to market in 2025 was what is believed to be with reasonable confidence, an accurate model of the Nintendo Switch 2.

This isn't the first time we have caught a look at what appears to be Nintendo's upcoming console, as late last year accessories manufacturers began posting images and listing of accessories for a Nintendo console that didn't exist, presumably the Nintendo Switch 2. Now, accessories maker Genki has brought a dummy model of the upcoming console to CES 2025 where media were able to go hands-on with it, revealing up close shots of the physical design.

The close-up look of the dummy unit reveals the Nintendo Switch 2 will be slightly bigger than its predecessor, and will feature an additional "C" button on the right-hand Joy-Con. Additionally, the Joy-Con's will magnetically attach to the console instead of the railing system that on the current Nintendo Switch. There will also be the inclusion of an additional USB-C port on the top of the console.

"Nintendo will not have much time in January, so a potential announcement early in the month could make sense," said industry analyst Serkan Toto to Eurogamer last month. "You can bet that Nintendo is aware of all the leaks and not happy about them."