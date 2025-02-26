Nintendo Switch 2 dock design changes revealed in new leaked images

A known leaker has shared images of the Nintendo Switch 2 dock, giving a fresh look at what changes have been introduced versus the first Switch dock.

Ahead of the official deep dive into the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2, a known leaker has released new images of the dock showcasing the differences between the new dock and the original.

The new pictures were shared on the Famiboards forums by the same Xiahongshu forums user who leaked the CAD model of the Nintendo Switch 2 last year, which gave us the very first now proven to be an accurate look at Nintendo's successor to the Switch. The user has now shared more images of the Switch 2 dock, showcasing some changes over the original model, such as the inclusion of a grid pattern on the base of the dock that may be a result of changes to the cooling system, such as air intake holes.

The CAD renders also show the aesthetics have been switched to a more rounded design with smoother edges, which was briefly showcased in the official First-look trailer for the Nintendo Switch 2. The CAD renders also showcase some slits in the back of the console, presumably for airflow, along with what appears to be a USB hub on the left-hand side of the console if you were looking at it face-on. Judging by the renders, when the Nintendo Switch 2 is docked, it appears to need quite a lot of cooling, especially compared to the original Switch.

While the leaker of these CAD images did provide accurate information about the Switch 2 more than a year ago, these images still should be taken with a healthy amount of skepticism. Nintendo is scheduled to give an official deep dive into the Nintendo Switch 2 on April 2nd.

