Gaming

Nintendo Switch 2 photos leak ahead of the highly anticipated unveiling

Chinese manufacturers have reportedly leaked more images of the Nintendo Switch 2, revealing key details about the upcoming handheld console.

Nintendo Switch 2 photos leak ahead of the highly anticipated unveiling
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Chinese manufacturers have leaked images of the Nintendo Switch 2, revealing significant details about the new handheld console.

Nintendo's next-generation console has been the subject of rumors for many years now, but it seems things are picking up to a new speed as we approach the end of the timeframe for when Nintendo will make an announcement about the successor to the Nintendo Switch.

The only official information we have about the Nintendo Switch successor from Nintendo is that an announcement for the console will be made during this financial year, which runs until April 2025. Additionally, Nintendo has confirmed that it will continue with the current Nintendo Switch until the end of the current financial year, which means we won't be seeing any surprise launches any time soon. However, that doesn't mean we won't get a surprise unveiling.

Until that undoubtedly incredible moment, fans will have to make do with leaks and speculation, and to satisfy that hunger, a Chinese accessory manufacturer has seemingly released a slew of images depicting what appears to be Nintendo's unreleased console. The new images emerged online and were quickly posted to the Nintendo Switch 2 subreddit, and they showcase the design of the upcoming console, such as button placement, Joy-Cons, and more.

Adding more credence to this story, and perhaps the legitimacy of the images, is that this isn't the first Chinese accessory manufacturer to seemingly leak images of Nintendo's unreleased console, as it was only last week that Satisfye posted and removed a trailer showing off a mysterious Nintendo console.

Nintendo Switch 2 photos leak ahead of the highly anticipated unveiling 15651665
4
Nintendo Switch 2 photos leak ahead of the highly anticipated unveiling 65115665
4
Nintendo Switch 2 photos leak ahead of the highly anticipated unveiling 65156651
4
NEWS SOURCES:x.com, wccftech.com, reddit.com

Junior Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news.

