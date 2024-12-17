Multiple Nintendo insiders point to same month for Switch 2 unveiling

Several Nintendo insiders have all teased within the last 24 hours the same month for when Nintendo will make an announcement for its new console.

Rumors circulating about Nintendo's upcoming console, the successor to the immensely popular Nintendo Switch, have seemingly reached fever pitch, with multiple Nintendo insiders, and a leaker that has recently gained a lot of attention, are all pointing to a specific month next year for Nintendo's official unveiling.

The latest has come from Nintentalk and Nintendo Prime, who both took to X, formerly Twitter, to say they have heard from insiders at major 3rd parties associated with the upcoming console that Nintendo plans to unveil the Switch 2 in early January. Additionally, the source that spoke to Nintentalk said, "Get ready to play modern AAA offerings on your Nintendo system in 2025".

Furthermore, Chris Dring, a 17-year video game journalist, said during the GamesIndustry.biz podcast that he has heard "chatter" that Nintendo could reveal the Switch 2 at the beginning of the new year. The corroboration of the purported early January release window doesn't stop there, as it was only a few days ago a Reddit user with the handle "NextHandheld" showed evidence to Reddit moderators to back up their claims they have access to a final release model of the Nintendo Switch 2. Among a slew of other things, the leaker went on to claim that they had heard Nintendo was planning an unveiling for January.