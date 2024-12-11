First possible look at Nintendo Switch 2 in since removed accessory trailer

TL;DR: A third-party accessory company mistakenly released a trailer for a product intended for what seems to be Nintendo's next-generation console. A third-party accessory company mistakenly released a trailer for a product intended for what seems to be Nintendo's next-generation console.

The latest in what seems like a never-ending line of Nintendo Switch 2 rumors is what very well could be the first look at Nintendo's next-generation console.

Nintendo's next-generation console, presumably called the Nintendo Switch 2, considering the immense success of the Nintendo Switch, has been hinted at by Nintendo several times, with the company confirming via financial reports that a successor console was on the way, and that the company will ride the original Nintendo Switch out until the end of this fiscal year in March 2025. However, Nintendo did confirm that it will announce the successor console this fiscal year, which means any time now Nintendo could reveal the highly-anticipated handheld.

It was only earlier this month that six development studios confirmed to a publication that titles being worked on for the next-generation Nintendo console will be released between June and July next year, meaning the Nintendo Switch 2 will have already been announced and on shelves. The latest rumor about this elusive console comes from Satisfye, a company dedicated to creating accessories for gaming consoles.

According to reports, Satisye prematurely released a trailer for an upcoming product called the Zengrip 2. The product was designed for Nintendo's next-generation console, and the trailer showcased the grip being used on a Nintendo Switch-looking console, but it has more buttons than the Nintendo Switch.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

What is probably giving more credit to this story is the fact that Satisfye promptly removed the trailer for the accessory, leading to rampant speculation.