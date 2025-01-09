SpaceX and Tesla boss Elon Musk says Tesla can drive ANYWHERE, 'even an alient planet' stating that the Tesla software is purely AI and vision.

TL;DR: Elon Musk claims Tesla's AI-driven vehicles can navigate unfamiliar terrains, even alien planets, without relying on expensive sensors like LIDAR or radar. He predicts Tesla will be 100 times safer than human drivers by 2025, aiming for crash-free technology this year. Elon Musk claims Tesla's AI-driven vehicles can navigate unfamiliar terrains, even alien planets, without relying on expensive sensors like LIDAR or radar. He predicts Tesla will be 100 times safer than human drivers by 2025, aiming for crash-free technology this year.

Elon Musk says that Tesla can drive anywhere, even an alien planet... and we're totally not kidding around. Check it out in his own words:

The SpaceX, Tesla, and X boss has said that Tesla vehicles and its massive AI network is so good, that the EVs could drive somewhere it's never been before, where no Tesla has ever been before, and it'll still navigate you around with its advanced self-driving technology.

Elon said: "There already are autonomous in some regions - like Waymo has autonomous vehicles with no one in them - but they're limited to a few cities in the U.S. The Tesla solution, which is a much more difficult path to go, but ultimately much more powerful, is a general solution to self-driving".

He continued: "So the Tesla software is purely AI and vision. It doesn't rely on any expensive sensors - no LIDARs, no radars. It doesn't even require knowing the area beforehand. Like, you could drive someplace it's never been before, and no Tesla's ever been before. It could even be an alien planet, I mean, the car will still work, still drive".

Not just that, but Elon says that Tesla will be 100x safer than human drivers... later this year... whereas sometime in Q2 2025, he feels confident that Tesla will be 10x safer than a human driver. After that, Tesla will be 100x safer than a human driver, and then the company will get to a point "where it really just won't crash. That's happening this year with Tesla".

Incredibly exciting news, even for those out there with Elon Derangement Syndrome... you can hate the man, but he's pushing the world forward so incredibly quick, and it's incredibly exciting to see happen in real-time.