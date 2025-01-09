All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Electric Vehicles & Cars

Elon Musk says that Tesla can drive anywhere, 'even an alien planet'

SpaceX and Tesla boss Elon Musk says Tesla can drive ANYWHERE, 'even an alient planet' stating that the Tesla software is purely AI and vision.

Elon Musk says that Tesla can drive anywhere, 'even an alien planet'
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Elon Musk claims Tesla's AI-driven vehicles can navigate unfamiliar terrains, even alien planets, without relying on expensive sensors like LIDAR or radar. He predicts Tesla will be 100 times safer than human drivers by 2025, aiming for crash-free technology this year.

Elon Musk says that Tesla can drive anywhere, even an alien planet... and we're totally not kidding around. Check it out in his own words:

The SpaceX, Tesla, and X boss has said that Tesla vehicles and its massive AI network is so good, that the EVs could drive somewhere it's never been before, where no Tesla has ever been before, and it'll still navigate you around with its advanced self-driving technology.

Elon said: "There already are autonomous in some regions - like Waymo has autonomous vehicles with no one in them - but they're limited to a few cities in the U.S. The Tesla solution, which is a much more difficult path to go, but ultimately much more powerful, is a general solution to self-driving".

He continued: "So the Tesla software is purely AI and vision. It doesn't rely on any expensive sensors - no LIDARs, no radars. It doesn't even require knowing the area beforehand. Like, you could drive someplace it's never been before, and no Tesla's ever been before.  It could even be an alien planet, I mean, the car will still work, still drive".

Not just that, but Elon says that Tesla will be 100x safer than human drivers... later this year... whereas sometime in Q2 2025, he feels confident that Tesla will be 10x safer than a human driver. After that, Tesla will be 100x safer than a human driver, and then the company will get to a point "where it really just won't crash. That's happening this year with Tesla".

Incredibly exciting news, even for those out there with Elon Derangement Syndrome... you can hate the man, but he's pushing the world forward so incredibly quick, and it's incredibly exciting to see happen in real-time.

Photo of the Tesla Model 3/Y Steering Wheel Accessories
Best Deals: Tesla Model 3/Y Steering Wheel Accessories
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$49.99 USD
- -
Buy
$49.99 USD
- -
Buy
$49.99 USD
- -
Buy
$49.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/9/2025 at 3:01 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles