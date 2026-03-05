EA is hiring to bring Battlefield 6 to Windows on Arm and Linux devices

EA is hiring and looking for an engineer to spearhead bringing Battlefield 6's 'Javelin Anticheat' to Windows on Arm and even Linux devices.

TL;DR: EA is developing a native ARM driver for its Javelin Anticheat to enable Battlefield 6 on Windows on Arm devices, likely targeting upcoming NVIDIA Arm-based gaming laptops. This effort also aims to expand anticheat support to Linux and Proton, addressing key gaming compatibility challenges across platforms.

Although Windows on Arm has improved by leaps and bounds in recent years, thanks to the arrival of new Snapdragon chips from Qualcomm and a real effort by Microsoft to improve compatibility and gaming performance on non-X86 hardware running the operating system, there's still a way to go.

2

Battlefield 6 support for Windows on Arm devices? Just in time for NVIDIA's new Arm-based gaming laptops.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

However, with NVIDIA's upcoming Arm-based N1 and N1X chips that combine Arm-based CPU cores with GeForce RTX graphics entering the Windows on Arm space with new gaming laptops later this year, it now looks like game developers and publishers like EA are also stepping in to expand support for Windows on Arm gaming. Although the N1X gaming laptops from the likes of Lenovo and other NVIDIA partners still fall under the 'rumor' banner, a new job posting by EA does make it sound like they're coming sooner rather than later.

Read more: NVIDIA is hiring engineers to improve Linux gaming performance for new GeForce RTX devices

According to the listing, EA is looking for a new engineer to join its Security team to help "Develop a native ARM driver for EA Javelin Anticheat," which would see Battlefield 6 become playable on current and future Windows on Arm devices. And as we're talking about a fast-paced shooter, odds are this would be for a more capable gaming laptop with GeForce RTX hardware.

It doesn't stop there, as this new role would also be tasked with mapping out a roadmap for bringing EA Javelin Anticheat to more devices and operating systems, namely Linux and Proton, as seen in the Steam Deck, the upcoming Steam Machine, and custom gaming builds like Bazzite. This would be a big step toward solving one of the hurdles some might face when switching from Windows to Linux: the lack of Kernel-level anticheat, which stands in the way of being able to play some of the world's most popular shooters.

The fact that EA is prioritizing Windows on Arm over Linux and the Steam Machine adds weight to rumors that new gaming laptops with NVIDIA's N1X chips are set to be released in the coming months. With Battlefield 6's support for DLSS 4, odds are these new devices would be able to push 60+ FPS in the game at 1080p or even 1440p.