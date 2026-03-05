TweakTown
News
Laptops

EA is hiring to bring Battlefield 6 to Windows on Arm and Linux devices

EA is hiring and looking for an engineer to spearhead bringing Battlefield 6's 'Javelin Anticheat' to Windows on Arm and even Linux devices.

EA is hiring to bring Battlefield 6 to Windows on Arm and Linux devices
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: EA is developing a native ARM driver for its Javelin Anticheat to enable Battlefield 6 on Windows on Arm devices, likely targeting upcoming NVIDIA Arm-based gaming laptops. This effort also aims to expand anticheat support to Linux and Proton, addressing key gaming compatibility challenges across platforms.

Although Windows on Arm has improved by leaps and bounds in recent years, thanks to the arrival of new Snapdragon chips from Qualcomm and a real effort by Microsoft to improve compatibility and gaming performance on non-X86 hardware running the operating system, there's still a way to go.

Battlefield 6 support for Windows on Arm devices? Just in time for NVIDIA's new Arm-based gaming laptops.
2

Battlefield 6 support for Windows on Arm devices? Just in time for NVIDIA's new Arm-based gaming laptops.

However, with NVIDIA's upcoming Arm-based N1 and N1X chips that combine Arm-based CPU cores with GeForce RTX graphics entering the Windows on Arm space with new gaming laptops later this year, it now looks like game developers and publishers like EA are also stepping in to expand support for Windows on Arm gaming. Although the N1X gaming laptops from the likes of Lenovo and other NVIDIA partners still fall under the 'rumor' banner, a new job posting by EA does make it sound like they're coming sooner rather than later.

According to the listing, EA is looking for a new engineer to join its Security team to help "Develop a native ARM driver for EA Javelin Anticheat," which would see Battlefield 6 become playable on current and future Windows on Arm devices. And as we're talking about a fast-paced shooter, odds are this would be for a more capable gaming laptop with GeForce RTX hardware.

It doesn't stop there, as this new role would also be tasked with mapping out a roadmap for bringing EA Javelin Anticheat to more devices and operating systems, namely Linux and Proton, as seen in the Steam Deck, the upcoming Steam Machine, and custom gaming builds like Bazzite. This would be a big step toward solving one of the hurdles some might face when switching from Windows to Linux: the lack of Kernel-level anticheat, which stands in the way of being able to play some of the world's most popular shooters.

The fact that EA is prioritizing Windows on Arm over Linux and the Steam Machine adds weight to rumors that new gaming laptops with NVIDIA's N1X chips are set to be released in the coming months. With Battlefield 6's support for DLSS 4, odds are these new devices would be able to push 60+ FPS in the game at 1080p or even 1440p.

Best Deals: ASUS The SFF-Ready Prime GeForce RTX 5070 OC Edition Graphics Card
Today7 days ago30 days ago
$669.99 USD
--
Buy
* Prices last scanned 3/5/2026 at 12:43 am CST - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
NEWS SOURCES:jobs.ea.com and videocardz.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Kosta's PC features AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X paired with the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO, Corsair's DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 6000MHz 64GB, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 FE. It runs Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus-G 4TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by ASUS's ROG RYUO III with Thermal Grizzly's Duronaut thermal paste, and powered by ASUS's TUF Gaming 1000W Gold. Accessories include the Corsair K65 PLUS Wireless keyboard, Corsair M75 Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 321UPX monitor.

Follow TweakTown on Google News

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles