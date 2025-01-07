GeForce RTX 5090 with DLSS 4 will deliver 4K 240 FPS gaming with full ray tracing

DLSS 4 delivers an 8X performance boost thanks to DLSS Multi Frame Generation. Coming to 75 games and apps, DLSS Override will add it to even more!

NVIDIA has unveiled the GeForce RTX 50 Series featuring DLSS 4, which introduces Multi Frame Generation, rendering three frames instead of one. It reduces VRAM requirements with 5th Generation Tensor Cores, enhancing AI performance. DLSS 4 supports 75 games at launch, exclusive to RTX 50 Series.

NVIDIA has finally revealed the GeForce RTX 50 Series and the Blackwell generation will launch with DLSS 4, which introduces DLSS Multi Frame Generation. How does this differ from DLSS 3's Frame Generation? Well, where DLSS 3's AI generated a single frame, DLSS 4's Multi Frame Generation AI renders three.

It also lowers the VRAM requirement, thanks to GeForce RTX 50 Series' 5th Generation Tensor Cores, which deliver up to 2.5X more AI processing performance. With Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction, path-traced games like Alan Wake 2 and Black Myth: Wukong will run at 240 FPS - a staggering 8.2X increase over native rendering.

AI is all about making the impossible possible, and path-tracing or full ray-tracing is so hardware-intensive that it's only possible thanks to DLSS and AI technologies. Not only that, but DLSS 4 is coming to 75 games and apps on day one - and, yes, it looks like it will be exclusive to the GeForce RTX 50 Series.

Some of the games in the list include Alan Wake 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Diablo IV, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, God of War RagnarÜk, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, SILENT HILL 2, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, and Star Wars Outlaws.

DLSS 4 is also confirmed for the highly-anticipated DOOM: The Dark Ages, which will feature full path-tracing.

Best of all, for games with Frame Generation, GeForce RTX 50 Series users will be able to use DLSS Override for Frame Generation, enabling Multi Frame Generation for games with Frame Generation that haven't been updated to DLSS 4. As a nice bonus for GeForce RTX 40 Series and RTX 50 Series owners, DLSS Override for Model Presets does the same for the DLSS 4 Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction versions.

Super Resolution, or DLSS, is getting an image quality boost thanks to the new transformer model that delivers "better temporal stability, less ghosting, and higher detail in motion." Here's how it looks in Alan Wake 2.

We're at CES, so stay tuned for hands-on, in-depth coverage of the GeForce RTX 50 Series, DLSS 4, RTX Neural Shaders, and more.