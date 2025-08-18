NVIDIA unveils 2x performance increase for mobile gaming, 3x battery life increase

TL;DR: NVIDIA reveals techniques for Steam Deck and Legion Go S users to double or triple battery life while simultaneously boosting in-game performance by up to 2x, enhancing portable gaming efficiency and experience. This optimization benefits gamers seeking longer playtime without sacrificing performance.

NVIDIA has introduced the Blackwell architecture to its GeForce NOW platform, and while streaming games to PCs is great, what is even better is when you can stream them to a mobile device.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

NVIDIA has informed us that Blackwell coming to GeForce NOW is the biggest update to the platform yet, and that with it members will gain access to RTX 5080-class GPUs and all of their accompanying features. But what about mobile gaming? NVIDIA aims to empower mobile gamers by enabling them to bring an RTX gaming rig on the go. As part of this effort, NVIDIA is enhancing the native GeForce NOW Steam Deck app, which was introduced earlier this year.

Trending Trending Now: Meta's first smart glasses with a display are cheaper than expected

According to the company, GeForce NOW on the Steam Deck now supports 90FPS, the native refresh rate of the Steam Deck display. Support has also been announced for Lenovo's Legion GO S, with GeForce NOW being capable of streaming 120FPS, the full refresh rate of that handheld's display. Additionally, NVIDIA says owners of Lenovo Legion GO S will be able to connect their device to a TV and stream 4K at 120FPS.

Read more: NVIDIA overhauls GeForce NOW, cloud gaming is now 3x faster than PS5 Pro

The most impressive aspect of these GeForce NOW upgrades to mobile gaming devices is the significant battery improvements versus the same games being played locally. NVIDIA informed us that using GeForce NOW on a Steam Deck provided not only 2x the performance, but also 2x and sometimes 3x the battery life of the device. So, instead of running the game locally, it was streamed to the Steam Deck at better performance than the device can achieve locally, and battery life was at least 2x longer when using GeForce NOW.