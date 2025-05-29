GeForce NOW Native App for Steam Deck available now

Steam Deck owners now have a native GeForce NOW app to stream games running in 4K with ray-tracing, DLSS 4, Reflex, HDR, and more.

TL;DR: NVIDIA has launched the native GeForce NOW app for Steam Deck, enabling enhanced gaming with DLSS 4, ray-tracing, and up to 4K 60 FPS on compatible displays. The app extends battery life by 50% and offers access to over 2,200 owned games across major stores, delivering unmatched handheld performance. NVIDIA has launched the native GeForce NOW app for Steam Deck, enabling enhanced gaming with DLSS 4, ray-tracing, and up to 4K 60 FPS on compatible displays. The app extends battery life by 50% and offers access to over 2,200 owned games across major stores, delivering unmatched handheld performance.

Announced earlier this year at CES 2025, NVIDIA has finally launched its native GeForce NOW streaming app for Valve's Steam Deck PC gaming handheld. For those looking to play some of the latest games, like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, and DOOM: The Dark Aces, with DLSS 4, ray-tracing, and settings turned up, the GeForce NOW app presents a serious visual upgrade over running titles natively.

NVIDIA notes that playing games via the GeForce NOW app on the Steam Deck also leads to 50% longer battery life. The app also supports 4K 60 FPS gameplay with DLSS 4, Reflex, and HDR10 when connecting the handheld to a capable TV. With various subscription tiers offering up to RTX 4080 performance levels, GeForce NOW offers performance and visual fidelity unheard of in the handheld gaming space.

GeForce NOW differs from other cloud-gaming services because it offers direct access to games you already own. The library now includes over 2,200 games across Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft, Battle.net, and Xbox (including PC Game Pass).

To celebrate the launch, the NVIDIA GeForce team is giving away bundles including a Steam Deck OLED 512GB, a Steam Deck dock, and a GeForce NOW Ultimate subscription across its various social channels. The giveaway is available for residents in several countries, so check out the following X post for more info.

In addition to the new GeForce NOW app for Steam Deck, the GeForce NOW library is expanding this week with six new titles.