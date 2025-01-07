Witcher 4 confirmed to launch with full suite of NVIDIA's latest RTX technologies

TL;DR: NVIDIA has announced that The Witcher 4, developed by CD Projekt Red, will feature a comprehensive range of RTX technologies, including DLSS 4, upon its release. NVIDIA has announced that The Witcher 4, developed by CD Projekt Red, will feature a comprehensive range of RTX technologies, including DLSS 4, upon its release.

NVIDIA just finished its CES 2025 keynote where it unveiled its new family of RTX 50 series graphics cards, and to go along with that announcement the GPU maker has published several press releases detailing features RTX 50 series owners will be able to enjoy.

Among the tsunami of NVIDIA news, team green has detailed how each week for many, many weeks now games are being integrated with RTX technologies such as DLSS, ray-traced effects, and other RTX features.

The weekly integration has increased the total number of #RTXOn games and apps to a whopping 700, and according to NVIDIA, the RTX 50 series and its new RTX exclusive features be available at launch on 75 games and apps.

Owners of the RTX 50 series will be able to take advantage of DLSS 4's new DLSS Multi Frame Generation technology. Notably, NVIDIA confirmed via its blog post that it has been working closely with CD Projekt Red on its upcoming and highly anticipated Witcher 4, and as a result of that partnership the upcoming title from the renowned developer will launch with NVIDIA's full suite of RTX-powered technologies. Additionally, NVIDIA confirmed the Witcher 4 cinematic reveal trailer that debuted at The Game Awards was rendered using an RTX 5090.

