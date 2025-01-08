Samsung can diagnose face and skin conditions with its new Mirror display

Samsung has unveiled a new Micro-LED smart mirror that is designed to provide users with information on their skin health through stark feedback.

TL;DR: Samsung introduced the Micro LED Beauty Mirror at CES 2025, winning the Best of Innovation in Beauty & Personal Care. This 21-inch smart mirror features AI capabilities, providing personalized information and diagnosing skin conditions with over 85% accuracy. It evaluates wrinkles, pigmentation, pores, and redness, offering skincare advice and product recommendations. Samsung introduced the Micro LED Beauty Mirror at CES 2025, winning the Best of Innovation in Beauty & Personal Care. This 21-inch smart mirror features AI capabilities, providing personalized information and diagnosing skin conditions with over 85% accuracy. It evaluates wrinkles, pigmentation, pores, and redness, offering skincare advice and product recommendations.

Capping off the introduction of a powerful new range of monitors, and the new Vision AI powered TVs - Samsung also made waves with an interesting new offering at CES 2025.

The Samsung Micro LED Beauty Mirror was awarded the 2025 Best of Innovation in Beauty & Personal Care at CES 2025. It is reportedly the world's first micro-LED mirror display, functioning both as a everyday mirror but also an integrated smart display.

Featuring a 21-inch reflective display, a camera, and packed with AI features: the mirror is capable of showing you personalized information about the weather, your calendars and to-do lists. However, the mirror offers another interesting feature: the ability to diagnose skin conditions. Containing a database of over 20,000 clinically labelled skin diagnoses, The Australian reports that it can "evaluate pigmentation, erythema, wrinkles and pores with more than 85 percent accuracy."

How does it work? The mirror reportedly utilizes a micro-pattern structure to enable the to deliver a mirror-like reflection while offering feedback on the display. The built-in camera, at the top of the display, scans your face for approximately 30 seconds. After which, it offers advice for maintaining your skin, as well as product recommendations through generating an "AI Skin Report".

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The four dimensions of analysis, as described in Britta's account, include wrinkles, pigmentation, pores, and redness.