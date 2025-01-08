Hyperkin reveals a suspiciously Playstation-like controller at CES 2025, compatible with Xbox

Hyperlink has unveiled a new controller that appears to be heavily inspired by the PlayStation 5 controller but is compatible with Xbox instead.

If you're an Xbox gamer but prefer the feel of a Dualsense: you're in luck. At CES 2025, Hyperkin, an LA-based game peripheral manufacturer, revealed the design for a new DualSense 5 style controller that will be compatible with Xbox consoles and PC.

The gamepad, entitled 'The Competitor', features, well.. a very PlayStation style design. From the transparency of the d-pad, to the texture of the thumbsticks: Hyperkin has very convincingly replicated the look and feel of Sony's DualSense. To such an extent, that it makes you wonder if some kind of patent or copyright is being violated.

Now, The Competitor won't contain any of the haptic triggers, or adaptive triggers characteristic of a DualSense. But it does come equipped with Hall Effect Triggers and Joysticks, which are considered a gold standard in GamePad design. These types of sticks utilize magnetics instead of mechanical components. Generally offering more durability and protection from the dreaded stick drift. Additionally, the controller comes with a mic mute button and two programmable back buttons for extra inputs.

Hyperkin has not provided a release date or pricing to accompany The Competitor. However, assuming that Sony's lawyers don't come knocking: you can expect to see it show up at some stage in 2025.