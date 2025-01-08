All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Hyperkin reveals a suspiciously Playstation-like controller at CES 2025, compatible with Xbox

Hyperlink has unveiled a new controller that appears to be heavily inspired by the PlayStation 5 controller but is compatible with Xbox instead.

Hyperkin reveals a suspiciously Playstation-like controller at CES 2025, compatible with Xbox
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Hyperkin unveiled "The Competitor," a DualSense 5 style controller compatible with Xbox and PC at CES 2025. It mimics the PlayStation design but lacks haptic and adaptive triggers, featuring Hall Effect Triggers and Joysticks for durability. It includes a mic mute button and programmable back buttons. Release details are pending.

If you're an Xbox gamer but prefer the feel of a Dualsense: you're in luck. At CES 2025, Hyperkin, an LA-based game peripheral manufacturer, revealed the design for a new DualSense 5 style controller that will be compatible with Xbox consoles and PC. 

The gamepad, entitled 'The Competitor', features, well.. a very PlayStation style design. From the transparency of the d-pad, to the texture of the thumbsticks: Hyperkin has very convincingly replicated the look and feel of Sony's DualSense. To such an extent, that it makes you wonder if some kind of patent or copyright is being violated. 

Now, The Competitor won't contain any of the haptic triggers, or adaptive triggers characteristic of a DualSense. But it does come equipped with Hall Effect Triggers and Joysticks, which are considered a gold standard in GamePad design. These types of sticks utilize magnetics instead of mechanical components. Generally offering more durability and protection from the dreaded stick drift. Additionally, the controller comes with a mic mute button and two programmable back buttons for extra inputs. 

Hyperkin has not provided a release date or pricing to accompany The Competitor. However, assuming that Sony's lawyers don't come knocking: you can expect to see it show up at some stage in 2025. 

NEWS SOURCES:ign.com, windowscentral.com

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

