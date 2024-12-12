All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 just made an appearance at The Game Awards

The Witcher 4's first cinematic trailer was built using Unreal Engine 5 and an 'unannounced NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU' which has to be the GeForce RTX 5090.

Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: CD Projekt Red revealed a cinematic trailer for The Witcher 4 at The Game Awards, created with Unreal Engine 5 and an unannounced NVIDIA GPU, likely the GeForce RTX 5090. The game is expected to utilize advanced RTX technologies, continuing the collaboration seen in Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt Red brought a stunning six-minute cinematic reveal trailer for The Witcher 4 to The Game Awards, which you can watch below in 4K. We've known for a while that the talented studio was moving away from its internal Red Engine for the next Witcher, with the highly anticipated game utilizing Unreal Engine 5.

The Witcher IV - Cinematic Reveal Trailer

For those who noted the text at the bottom of the frame, CD Projekt Red notes that the pre-rendered trailer was created in Unreal Engine 5 with an "unannounced NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU." Although not rendered in real-time, the action is incredibly detailed, with stunning art direction and characters.

Now, with NVIDIA set to formally announce its next-gen GeForce RTX 50 Series at CES 2025 in a few short weeks, it's not a massive stretch to put two and two together and conclude that the unannounced GPU in question is NVIDIA's next flagship - the GeForce RTX 5090.

The GeForce RTX 5090 will be an absolute beast of a gaming GPU, with rumors pointing to 32GB of GDDR7 memory, over 20,000 CUDA Cores, and a bandwidth of up to 2 TB/second. These specs make the RTX 5090 the perfect candidate for rendering The Witcher 4's fantastic debut, and it makes sense that NVIDIA would be working with the studio to ensure it has access to the latest and greatest PC gaming hardware.

CD Projekt Red worked closely with NVIDIA on Cyberpunk 2077 to deliver one of the most visually impressive ray-traced games. Although this trailer doesn't show gameplay, we can expect the final game to take advantage of RTX technologies like DLSS, Frame Generation, and ray tracing, as well as unannounced tech like DLSS 4.

Granted, The Witcher 4 might not launch until we're already drooling over the GeForce RTX 6090, but it's awesome to see the GeForce RTX 50 Series' PC gaming capabilities debut with The Witcher 4.

Senior Editor

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

