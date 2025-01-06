NVIDIA unveils how AI characters are now teammates and enemies in games

NVIDIA unveiled at its CES 2025 keynote how AI-powered characters will become gamers' teammates and enemies using NVIDIA ACE technology.

NVIDIA has announced at CES 2025, and a via an update on its website how NVIDIA ACE will provide a next-generation gaming experience through "autonomous game characters".

NVIDIA explained via its blog post that ACE characters will be able to plan, perceive, and "act like human players," and even become a players' teammate. In fact, NVIDIA will be integrating its ACE characters into PUBG sometime later this year, which will enable gamers to queue up with a "PUBG Ally," which both NVIDIA and PUBG publisher Krafton state is the "world's first Co-Playable Character (CPC)."

How will this work? The PUBG Ally will utilize all of the tools a human player uses, with NVIDIA writing that PUBG Ally's will be able to communicate in-game using the common lingo, provide players with strategic recommendations in real-time, find and share loot, drive vehicles, and, of course, engage in combat with other players.

Additionally, NVIDIA ACE characters will also be coming to games in the form of enemies, which, according to NVIDIA, will enable enemies to dynamically adapt to how players engage with them combat-wise, meaning they will continuously learn player behavior and tactics and adapt appropriately.

NVIDIA writes players will be able to face bosses that dynamically adjust to player tactics, and counter with their own attacks, which will force players to adapt on-the-fly rather than simply dying countless times in an attempt to memorize attack patterns. NVIDIA writes MIR5 will get the first ACE-powered bosses.

"NVIDIA ACE characters act as autonomous squad members, following orders, collecting and sharing loot, and engaging enemies. They offer strategic suggestions by independently perceiving and understanding dynamic events occurring around them, and take the necessary steps to complete an action or order, without additional prompting or assistance from the player," writes NVIDIA